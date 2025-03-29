Trinny Woodall's easy styling tricks are helping us get the quiet luxury look on a budget

The quiet luxury look is going nowhere, with the trend that exudes elegance, sophistication and minimalistic chic becoming a staple look to turn to for any number of occasions. It typically encapsulates natural fibres, muted tones, elevated basics and impeccable tailoring instead of bright colours, sequins and logos.

But while it's all about dressing to look expensive, Trinny Woodall has reminded us that you don't need to invest in the best designer bags or fill your spring capsule wardrobe with designer labels to get the quiet luxury look. In fact, you can get the look on a purse-friendly budget – all you need is a handful of styling tips and tricks.

Trinny mused that a lot of quiet luxury is about texture as well as tone. She listed silk, velvet, cashmere, and "beautiful fine cotton," as well as rich but muted tones like aubergine, plum, khaki, and biscuit, alongside white, neutrals and navies, as must-haves for getting the look. Another 'principle' of quiet luxury dressing she's discovered is a lack of metallics. "There isn't too much gold or silver," she said. "It's subtle detail."

Speaking about Trinny's luxurious styling, woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr said, "Quiet luxury is all about investing in key pieces that are 'anti-trend'. Forget sequins and florals, as Trinny says it's about muted colours and elegant cuts. She's an absolute master of both maximalist and minimalist outfits – which is proof you don't have to stick to one or the other!"

Trying out different outfits, Trinny explained, "When we talk about quiet luxury, we can talk about [how] you can buy things really cleverly from the high street." Because, she says, while high-end brands like Toteme and The Row have made their name with the quiet luxury look, there are shops on the high street that carry similar pieces. She said, "I would say COS, a few Zara things, ME+EM."

You can also buy designer pieces without the high-end price tag, she says, suggesting to search Vestiaire Collective and other pre-loved sites. Pair these with high street finds to elevate them and add a luxurious finishing touch to any outfit, no matter if it adds up to be a £1,000 outfit, or an under-£100 look.

For her first look, Trinny put together a head-to-toe grey outfit that she calls 'a uniform' of quiet luxury that's perfect for running errands. She leaned into a casual feel by pairing some charcoal grey joggers from ME+EM with a matching grey, high-neck jumper from Toteme. To elevate the comfortable, cosy base, with its relaxed fit, she layered on a structured blazer and slipped into some chunky boots.

Her formal look was a sleeveless white shirt from Zara, with the cropped hemline skimming the waist of her gorgeously silky black maxi skirt.

Searching resale sites is how Trinny found her stunning navy Celine jumper in her second outfit of the video, which she points out feels 'very quiet luxury' because of the polo neck. The sleek and streamlined high-neck style is easily found on the high street in both long sleeve and sleeveless styles.

And, while she admits the look is a little 'too quiet' for her, with her own personal style usually demanding sequins, bright colours and bold patterns, she does think quiet luxury looks are timeless and ageless, which makes it a beautiful trend that's never going to go out of style.