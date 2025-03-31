Chocolate brown is everywhere but Ranvir Singh's Reiss sale dress stands out from the crowd

Ranvir Singh’s ruched Reiss dress is on sale right now and it has reignited our love for chocolate brown this spring.

Sometimes when a colour has a surge in popularity - like burgundy did in autumn/winter 2024-2025 - you can see it around so much that you end up tiring of wearing it. Rich warm brown tones have continued to be a trend going into spring and just when we thought we were ready to swap it for paler shades, Ranvir Singh revived our love for this colour. The presenter wore a gorgeous ruched Reiss dress on ITV’s Lorraine on 28th March and shared several posts on Instagram giving us a brilliant glimpse of her outfit.

Originally £228, this exact dress is currently included in the sale and is discounted to a much more affordable £78. It’s selling fast and it’s one of those pieces that makes us such fans of the best British clothing brands like Reiss. The Kelly dress is midi-length with long sleeves and ruching that gives the illusion of it being a wrap design.

Exact Match Reiss Kelly Ruched Brown Dress Was £228, Now £78 at Reiss Ranvir's dress is selling out fast and we're not surprised given it's now under £80 and is so beautifully crafted. The midi length skirt and feminine ruching make this such an elegant piece and the split at the side is great for ease of movement. It's made from softly draping jersey fabric for a comfy fit. Exact Match Zara Bow Heeled Slingbacks £27.99 at Zara Ranvir Singh loves wearing these Zara slingback heels and they worked so well with her ruched Reiss dress. They have an elasticated strap, classic pointed toe and a feminine bow detail at the front. Wear with jeans and a shirt for a casual date night look or with a midi dress for a glamorous feel. Similar Style M&S Ruched Brown Midaxi Dress £35 at M&S This brown ruched midaxi dress is an even more affordable alternative to Ranvir's Reiss sale dress which is perfect if you're looking for a sleeveless style for summer. It comes in petite, regular and tall versions and has a streamlined, bodycon shape that’s enhanced by flattering ruching.

M&S Buckle Block Sandals £35 at M&S These sandals are a sophisticated choice for sunny days at home or abroad and have a comfy mid-height block heel. They fasten securely with a buckled ankle strap and a toe loop gives them a contemporary edge. Wear with Ranvir's Reiss dress for the perfect chocolate brown outfit, or with jeans and a white top for a more casual ensemble. Dune Dark Brown Shoulder Bag £99 at Dune The angular silhouette of this bag has been designed to sit neatly under the arm when worn on the shoulder. The detachable shoulder strap means that this versatile bag to be worn crossbody too and the part chain handle is a luxurious addition. It's big enough for your essentials but compact enough for evenings out too. Le Specs Square Sunglasses £70 at Anthropologie Sunglasses can make all the difference to your spring/summer outfits and are a practical accessory too. These ones are shatterproof, scratch-resistant and have polycarbonate lenses with category 3 UV protection. The design is intentionally oversized and the warm-toned brown frames are stunning.

This is such an elegant aesthetic and saves you any of the potential hassle of fastening at the side that you get with genuine wrap dresses. Crafted from jersey material, Ranvir’s dress was comfortable but still looked put-together. These are two key boxes we want to tick when it comes to date night outfits and the vent at the back and side split also helps with ease of movement.

The TV star often reaches for vivid coloured dresses for work but this deep brown Reiss dress was equally beautiful, but more understated. Chocolate brown is a softer alternative to black when you want a neutral outfit and it works so well with paler hues like cream, beige and white which tend to be more popular in the warmer months.

We’ve spotted that Ranvir was wearing her beloved Zara black slingbacks with her dress on Lorraine and they’re clearly still a firm favourite in her collection. These shoes are under £30 and have a delicate stiletto heel and a fun and feminine bow at the front for a touch of detail. To make her outfit feel a little more summery and casual outside of the studio, Ranvir could easily swap these slingbacks for a pair of white espadrille wedges or brown sandals.

If you’ve been inspired by the way she wore chocolate brown in spring but aren’t as keen on dresses or ruching, then accessories are a good way to go. A brown bag is just as versatile and wearable as a black bag for daytime errands or evenings out - as are brown loafers or ballet flats.

Choosing pieces with designs that fit in seamlessly with your signature style means that even if you’ve never worn chocolate brown before, it’ll feel a bit more comfortable and less daunting for you when you do. The same principle applies whenever you reach for a hue you don’t often wear.

There aren’t many colours we haven’t seen Ranvir Singh wear over the years and aside from neutrals like brown and beige, she’s been wearing more red in recent months. On Valentine’s Day she appeared on Lorraine wearing a fiery red three piece suit from another of her high street favourites, Mango. Just like her Reiss dress, this would make a wonderful date night or special occasion outfit.