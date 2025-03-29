We're shopping belted wrap cardigans like Gwyneth Paltrow's this spring - the high street has plenty
The trendy knitwear staple is equal parts chic and cosy for changeable spring weather
Caroline Parr
As we pull together our spring capsule wardrobes, it's easy to fall into wishful thinking and stock up on floating midi dresses, shorter sleeves and warm weather footwear, like our fashion editor's favourite Zara sandals. But the weather doesn't always get the memo in spring - so finding the best wool jumpers to keep us cosy is a must.
And if there's one knitwear trend we're investing in this spring, it's going to be a tie-belt cardigan - which Gwyneth Paltrow proved is the ultimate throw-on piece for this season. The chic, simplistic design of her belted cardi creates a stylish yet laid-back look that's easy to style with other pieces in your wardrobe.
In a video shared on Gwyneth's Instagram, she can be seen wearing the $595 Noah Belted Crewneck Cardigan from her own label, Goop. Available in ivory and black, the simplistic design boasts a high-sitting crew neckline, a figure-skimming fit, and a tie detail the waist. She also walks us through a number of gorgeous cashmere sweaters and other luxe knitwear options in her closet.
Shop Tie-Belt Cardigans
Exact Match
Gwyneth's cardigan is from her own brand, Goop. It's made from fine Italian virgin wool to keep you warm, and comes in oat, black or navy.
This stunning, soft and cosy cardigan boasts a flattering wrap shape, with ribbed trims on the cuff, alongside the tie belt at the waist, giving it an elegant and chic shape.
With a delicate, all-over ribbed design, this cardigan is an easily thrown-on layer whose tie closure, longline silhouette and chic wrap design will add warmth to any look.
Made from a spring-ready linen-like fabric, this cardigan isn't knitwear but it does boast the same stylish side tie detail as the wrapped cardigan style we so love. The grey is super versatile too.
A buckle closure gives this wrap cardigan a super contemporary feel and makes it all the more wearable. Plus, it's made from a soft ribbed fabric for a touch of texture.
It's not just Gwyneth who is loving the classic appeal of tie-belted cardigans this season. The style is going viral on social media with plenty of high street stores offering wrap cardigans.
They have the full approval of woman&home fashion editor, Caroline Parr, who says, "Struggling to decide what to wear when the weather seems to change every day? A cardigan will be your best friend for spring, and Gwyneth's tie waist style feels like a really fresh iteration of this classic knitwear."
Caroline adds, "The neutral colour will work wonders with everything from jeans to midi dresses, and I love how she's buttoned hers up to the neck, leaving a button or two undone at the bottom."
Gwyneth paired her knit with some deep blue, wide-leg denim jeans, which are a big 2025 denim trend. The contrasting tones of the light neutral layering piece and the rich dark denim created a striking look that elevated the two casual staples with ease.
We don't see what footwear she chose to finish off the outfit with, but we'd slip into a pair of our best white trainers, ballet pumps or some chic brown leather boots for something a little more appropriate for April showers.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
