Gwyneth Paltrow’s classic pinstripe pyjamas will keep you cool and comfortable on warm nights
Chic and comfortable? Her stylish pyjama set is our new go-to
Caroline Parr
The unpredictable weather recently has made what to wear to bed a daily conundrum. And as we're teased with a bit of warmth, finding nightwear to keep you warm but cool under a layer of duvet isn't the easiest.
So Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post of her making breakfast in a pair of baby blue pinstripe short pyjamas could not have been better timed. In the running for a spot on our best pyjamas list, woman&home digital fashion editor Caroline Parr approves.
"Gwyneth might be the queen of wellness, but she's also a total pro when it comes to PJs," Caroline says. "Forget tartan and animal print, stripes are the true classic of the nightwear world, and a blue-and-white-striped pair like this will see you through summer in serious style."
But it's not just the classic stripes that make Gwyneth's pyjamas so suited to warmer nights. Despite having long sleeves, the loose fit stops fabric from clinging, ensuring comfort.
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)
A photo posted by on
Shop Pinstripe Pyjamas
Lightweight and breathable cotton makes these comfy, oversized pyjamas the perfect spring night wear, with the print oozing effortless elegance.
100% cotton, relaxed fit and a simple drawstring on the trousers, these pyjamas will keep you covered and comfortable all year-round.
The baby blue shade of this pinstripe print gives a bright and bold spring-ready look to this classic pyjama set.
Made from 100% cotton, these versatile trousers effortlessly transition from comfortable night wear into the ideal casual staple for day-to-day wear.
The timeless stripes give these comfortable shorts a chic and classic look, with the elastic waist making sure they're super comfy.
Clinging fabric is what leaves skin prone to excessive sweating at night, meaning that you're in fact kept cooler by a loose-fitting, long-sleeved night shirt and pair of wide leg, full-length trousers than you would be by a figure-hugging shorts set.
As well as fit, another thing to keep in mind when choosing the perfect spring nightwear is fabric. Cotton is a great choice as the breathability of the soft, lightweight fabric helps skin regulate its own temperature and keep you cool. Thankfully, most of the best British clothing brands sell sets made from 100% cotton, meaning you're spoilt for choice, particularly if you're after a pair of the best pyjamas for night sweats. And if you need something temperature regulating that feels glam too, there's also the best silk pyjamas to consider.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
