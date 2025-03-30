Pistachio green is the pastel to wear in 2025 – do it with white shoes like Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden styled a pistachio-coloured Karen Millen midi skirt and monochrome fitted top – and topped the look off with a pair of white heels.

Pastels and spring are a natural fit – powdery blues, luxury lilacs and baby pinks have long been go-to colours for this time of year. But – like Zara Tindall's recent pistachio look – Amanda Holden just made a compelling case for the shade of green topping the fashion charts right now.

woman&home's digital fashion writer Molly Smith says: "Light green hues, including pistachio and mint, are heavily trending in the fashion world this season, and Amanda Holden demonstrates exactly how to wear this sought-after shade.

"If you're wondering how to integrate refreshing light greens into your wardrobe, go all-in with tonal dressing and wear matching separates," she adds. "And to finish off the look, opt for neutral accessories such as ecru slingback heels or gold jewellery."

Amanda offered inspiration on how to put together a monochrome outfit for spring, pairing a soft tailored wrap A-Line midi skirt and rib button through knit cardigan, both from Karen Millen. And completed the look with a pair of bright white heels.

Shop Amanda's look

Karen Millen isn't the only best British clothing brands championing pistachio – high street favourites ME+EM, M&S and Next are among many with the shade featuring heavily in spring/summer collections. But it's not just the colour working to create Amanda's sophisticated look – the tailored design and fit of the Karen Millen wrap A-line skirt goes a long way too.

Amanda's white heels are classy choice for this outfit, not just for their elegant shape, but the bright white colour complements the pastel beautifully. A pair of your best white trainers or some white sandals (like our digital fashion editor's favourite white Zara sandals) would work really well for a more casual feel too.