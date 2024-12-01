Ruth Langsford uses practical winter accessories to bring striking colour and pattern into all-black look

We're taking style notes from Ruth Langsford who perfectly balanced style with practicality when she added a striking checked scarf and timeless burgundy handbag to her monochrome winter look.

With winter in full swing, practical dressing is a priority. We've filled our winter capsule wardrobes with flattering coats, chunky knitwear, and winter hats to help us battle the chill - and Ruth Langsford has proved that the season's most practical accessories can be stylish too as they expand our looks with added colour and texture.

Spotted out in London back in 2018, Ruth kept it casual in a pair of flattering black skinny jeans, a leather coat and pair of black heeled boots. The monochrome look was so chic and sleek, but it was her choice of winter-ready accessories that really elevated the outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Ruth Langsford's Look

We fell in love with Ruth's striking burgundy handbag as soon as we stumbled across this photo, with the rich red wine shade and gold-toned hardware adding a beautiful pop of winter-ready colour to the her monochrome outfit.

Her checked scarf was another accessory that she expertly styled. Using the bold geometric pattern to bring in a statement element to the look, the lightweight texture also complimented the heavier leather fabrics of her coat and handbag.

The scarf also introduced varying monochrome shades to the outfit, with the white, grey and black tones creating a sleek tonal look.

While Ruth sported a sophisticated and classic french tip manicure for this outing, this winter we'd finish off the outfit with some trendy maroon nails and, in place of Ruth's nude-toned lipstick and minimal makeup look, tie everything together with a deep red lip to really make the burgundy elements pop.

Her chic voluminous bob is a hairstyle we love, with her full fringe and side-parting showing off just one of the many variations of this short hairstyle. With her strands straightened to curve slightly in at her chin and frame the face, we can imagine this style being a no-fuss winter go-to that can effortlessly transition from day to night and occasion to occasion.