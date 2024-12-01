Ruth Langsford uses practical winter accessories to bring striking colour and pattern into all-black look

Ruth Langsford took her casual jeans and blazer to the next level with a bold winter scarf and timeless designer handbag

We're taking style notes from Ruth Langsford who perfectly balanced style with practicality when she added a striking checked scarf and timeless burgundy handbag to her monochrome winter look.

With winter in full swing, practical dressing is a priority. We've filled our winter capsule wardrobes with flattering coats, chunky knitwear, and winter hats to help us battle the chill - and Ruth Langsford has proved that the season's most practical accessories can be stylish too as they expand our looks with added colour and texture.

Spotted out in London back in 2018, Ruth kept it casual in a pair of flattering black skinny jeans, a leather coat and pair of black heeled boots. The monochrome look was so chic and sleek, but it was her choice of winter-ready accessories that really elevated the outfit.

Shop Ruth Langsford's Look

checked scarf from M&S
M&S Checked Tassel Scarf

Made from a lightweight fabric that emulates Ruth's look perfectly, this checked scarf from M&S is a versatile winter staple that gives a comfy and cosy feel. The tassel trims give a playful touch and add tonnes of texture to inject some interest into any casual look.

Burgundy bag from M&S
Accessorize Faux Leather Croc Effect Grab Bag

With a luxurious crocodile texture running across the burgundy faux-leather, this high-street buy oozes sophistication and looks so much more expensive than it is. Its structured rectangular shape boasts two top handles and a detachable shoulder strap for ultimate versatility.

black boots from M&S
M&S Chunky Buckle Block Heel Boots

With a sleek rounded toe and chunky block heel, these black boots are a winter staple that can dress up casual jeans and jacket combinations or add an edgy flair to more formal looks. The mid-calf style boast a trendy buckle detail and, for a practical touch, antibacterial padding on the insole combats odour for all-day freshness.

Black and white check scarf from New Look
New Look Black Checked Brushed Fringed Scarf

Made from a heavyweight, brushed wool-like fabric, this black and white checked scarf is a great and versatile practical accessory for winter. The fringed trims give a classic and cosy look and we love the striking pattern.

burgundy handbag
Ashioup Soft PU Leather Zip Tote

With thousands of reviews praising the roomy and spacious inner pocket, the practical zip compartments and the 'amazing quality' of this bag, it's a great and affordable buy that looks more high-end than it really is. The slouchy silhouette is so chic and we love the burgundy tone.

Faux Leather Blazer
Zara Faux Leather Blazer With Shoulder Pads

Whether you want to dress up your casual wear or add a sultry and edgy touch to a more formal look, a leather blazer like this Zara one is a great jacket to throw on. The smart silhouette is crisp and structured, with the leather adding tonnes of sleek texture.

We fell in love with Ruth's striking burgundy handbag as soon as we stumbled across this photo, with the rich red wine shade and gold-toned hardware adding a beautiful pop of winter-ready colour to the her monochrome outfit.

Her checked scarf was another accessory that she expertly styled. Using the bold geometric pattern to bring in a statement element to the look, the lightweight texture also complimented the heavier leather fabrics of her coat and handbag.

The scarf also introduced varying monochrome shades to the outfit, with the white, grey and black tones creating a sleek tonal look.

While Ruth sported a sophisticated and classic french tip manicure for this outing, this winter we'd finish off the outfit with some trendy maroon nails and, in place of Ruth's nude-toned lipstick and minimal makeup look, tie everything together with a deep red lip to really make the burgundy elements pop.

Her chic voluminous bob is a hairstyle we love, with her full fringe and side-parting showing off just one of the many variations of this short hairstyle. With her strands straightened to curve slightly in at her chin and frame the face, we can imagine this style being a no-fuss winter go-to that can effortlessly transition from day to night and occasion to occasion.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

