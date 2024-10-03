Reese Witherspoon is the latest celeb to wear these A-lister approved jeans - and her unique short sleeved knit makes for the ideal pairing

Classic denim will never go amiss, but we're always on the lookout for fresh takes on timeless styles to liven up our seasonal wardrobe. Reese Witherspoon is the latest celeb to wear this particular design, and we're finally convinced to invest in a pair ourselves.

If your autumn capsule wardrobe is lacking a playful touch, you don't need to invest in daring patterns or vivid colours to liven it up. Sometimes, all it takes is a new approach to a versatile staple - and Reese Witherspoon proves just how far a good pair of trousers can take you.

She shared a video to Instagram about her latest book club pick, and in it she can be seen wearing a certain style of denim that has been very popular with the A-list crowd as of late. Look no further for a versatile yet fashion-forward piece you'll want to wear on repeat this season.

If Reese's jeans look familiar, that could be because Davina McCall and Claudia Schiffer have both worn very similar pairs in recent weeks. It's clear that there's a new denim trend on the horizon with front pocket detailing reigning supreme. After seeing Reese's effortlessly chic styling, we're more convinced than ever that we need a similar pair for autumn.

H&M Short-Sleeved Mohair-Blend Top £54.99 at H&M A brilliant alternative to traditional knits, this short-sleeved style will keep you cosy without overheating. A chic and sophisticated piece that can be dressed up or down easily, it will make even the most comfortable autumn outfits feel more refined. River Island Blue High Waisted Front Pocket Wide Leg Jeans £50 at River Island If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, this high-waisted, straight cut style is universally flattering. With a very similar feel to Reese's denim, they will transform your jeans collection effortlessly. Anna Field Wedge Ankle Boots £38.99 at Zalando Although Reese paired her jeans with wedged sandals, leather or suede boots are just as sophisticated but a little more appropriate for UK weather. Adding height without the discomfort of a thin heel, these affordable ankle boots are an autumn staple.

Dressing for changeable weather is never easy, especially when you want your outfits to be both chic and comfortable. Reese has provided us with the ultimate seasonal inspiration by opting for a light, short-sleeved knit that will add just the right amount of warmth but has more interest than a the standard best wool jumpers.

Likewise, her denim silhouette has the beauty of being both wearable and unique, thanks to the front pockets. Flattering, comfortable, and endlessly stylish, they can be worn with chunky boots and the Sezane Gaspard cardigan for a cosy yet fashion-forward look, or styled up with a blazer and trainers for the office.