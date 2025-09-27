Reese Witherspoon just put her own glamorous stamp on the classic jeans and a nice top combination

The star was spotted out in NYC wearing a timeless outfit formula that is easy to recreate for autumn

Whether it’s an evening out with the girls or a date night with your other half, when it comes to failsafe outfits, you really can’t go wrong with a jeans and a nice top combination. The blue denim works to add a slightly more relaxed feel to a smarter blouse or vest, to create a high meets low vibe that will work for a whole host of occasions.

If you're in need of some inspiration, take a look at Reese Witherspoon’s latest outfit. The star has been busy promoting the latest season of The Morning Show with her co-star Jennifer Aniston, and was spotted out in New York, wearing a chic fitted boucle jacket by Alessandra Rich, which she styled with a pair of straight-leg blue jeans and some understated black pumps. The look was glamorous, totally timeless and very easy to recreate, and Reese really does prove that this fashion formula is still very much a winner when it comes to autumn outfit ideas.

I have rounded up some really similar textured jackets below that can be worn as a top like the star, or simply sling one over a plain black cami or a T-shirt for a more relaxed take on Reese's look.

Buy yourself a trophy jacket like the above now, and you will get plenty of mileage out of it over the coming years. A textured boucle design has a vintage vibe to it that means it won't ever date, and it will bring a polished and fresh feel to your outfit with minimal effort.

The structured shape will sit nicely over tailored basics for a day at the office, or with your favourite sequin dress in the run-up to Christmas, as well as everything in between. Whether it's day or night plans, this style of cover-up will fast become your go-to when heading out the door.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

