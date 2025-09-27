Reese Witherspoon just put her own glamorous stamp on the classic jeans and a nice top combination
The star was spotted out in NYC wearing a timeless outfit formula that is easy to recreate for autumn
Whether it’s an evening out with the girls or a date night with your other half, when it comes to failsafe outfits, you really can’t go wrong with a jeans and a nice top combination. The blue denim works to add a slightly more relaxed feel to a smarter blouse or vest, to create a high meets low vibe that will work for a whole host of occasions.
If you're in need of some inspiration, take a look at Reese Witherspoon’s latest outfit. The star has been busy promoting the latest season of The Morning Show with her co-star Jennifer Aniston, and was spotted out in New York, wearing a chic fitted boucle jacket by Alessandra Rich, which she styled with a pair of straight-leg blue jeans and some understated black pumps. The look was glamorous, totally timeless and very easy to recreate, and Reese really does prove that this fashion formula is still very much a winner when it comes to autumn outfit ideas.
I have rounded up some really similar textured jackets below that can be worn as a top like the star, or simply sling one over a plain black cami or a T-shirt for a more relaxed take on Reese's look.
Shop the look
When it comes to the best jeans for your body type, you can't go wrong with a straight leg pair, as they are universally flattering and incredibly easy to wear.
Shop more jackets
Add this cropped cover-up to a silky cami and jeans ensemble, or simply pop it over your LBD as a new take on date night outfits.
Patch pockets combined with glossy buttons bring a military feel to this cover-up that will look chic when worn with a fresh white shirt (we love With Nothing Underneath for shirts) and denim.
Buy yourself a trophy jacket like the above now, and you will get plenty of mileage out of it over the coming years. A textured boucle design has a vintage vibe to it that means it won't ever date, and it will bring a polished and fresh feel to your outfit with minimal effort.
The structured shape will sit nicely over tailored basics for a day at the office, or with your favourite sequin dress in the run-up to Christmas, as well as everything in between. Whether it's day or night plans, this style of cover-up will fast become your go-to when heading out the door.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.