Reese Witherspoon's gold and white jewellery blend just elevated her simple striped blue shirt to another level of gorgeous

Reese Witherspoon expertly blended gorgeous gold and white jewellery to elevate her simple blue and white striped shirt to another level of stylish.

Reese took to Instagram to reveal the title of her new book club read, announcing that Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell is her pick for August - and we couldn't help but notice her beautifully summery combination of a striped cotton shirt with timeless jewellery.

As she perched on the veranda of her Nashville home, Reese, who has been giving us capsule summer wardrobe inspiration for years, looks radiant in her loose fitting blue and white cotton with rolled up sleeves and button-down detail.

Reese's shirt of choice appears to be the Lynn Long Sleeve Top from her very clothing brand, Draper James. Though it isn’t the first item from her line to make us go heart-eyed, we loved the summery sky blue print.

The laid-back summer staple is dreamy for warm weather thanks to its lightweight cotton blend and we love how Reese chose a looser fit to layer over her outfit.

It looks as though Reese teamed her shirt with a flowing summer maxi skirt - which is an endlessly timeless summer fashion trend we're always on board with.

And it was Reese's blend of gold and white jewellery that really added an extra something to her fresh white and blue outfit.

The actress chose a chic mix of delicate and chunkier pieces, with her many rings, chain bracelets and gold hoops on full display in the stunning social media upload.

Reese's mix of a gold link chain necklace and a beachy white stone necklace has got us taking notes on layering - and we've been reminded why a pair of simple gold hoop earrings are a jewellery box essential.

Meanwhile, a stack of delicate gold bangles added a gorgeous boho feel to Reese's lowkey look and her chunky gold rings made for simple but impactful jewellery statement.