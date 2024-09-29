Rachel Weisz’s wide leg jeans and colourful knit jumper are the ultimate autumn outfit combination - her heeled mules are so on trend

We're going to be copying Rachel Weisz's casual-chic outfit formula all throughout autumn, with the actress's relaxed wide leg jeans and colourful knit jumper creating the perfect elevated and cosy look.

Quiet luxury may be the year's fashion buzzword, but Rachel Weisz's latest look has us questioning if it needs to be the only standout style of the seasons so far.

Bundled up for a rainy day in Paris, the actress stepped out for LOEWE's Paris Fashion Week runway in a look that marked a stark departure from the usual sleek style we've come to associate her and some of her best looks with.

Keeping things cool and casual in a pair of trendy barrel-leg jeans, Rachel brought a splash of both colour and texture to her look with a soft and cosy colour-blocked mohair jumper. The autumn-ready piece boasted the perfect flattering fit, being just oversized enough to compliment the relaxed-fit jeans and still flatter her frame.

The soft baby pink and bright lime green of the knitted piece worked brilliantly together, with Rachel's simple mahogany handbag and dark cat-eye sunglasses adding some darker tones and depth into the outfit.

And who could ignore her unique choice of footwear? While most autumn jeans and knitwear looks are finished off with a simple and reliable pair of white trainers or some stylish and cosy suede boots, Rachel's trendy black leather mules, with a thin kitten heel giving them height, are a style we're adding straight to our autumn moodboards.

Shop Rachel Weisz's Look

Mango Bet High-rise Balloon Jeans £35.99 at Mango With a slouchy fit, long-leg design and relaxed balloon silhouette, these Mango jeans are perfect for recreating Rachel's laid-back style. We love the comfortable high waist and rich denim hue which makes this style super versatile and easy-to-style. M&S Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper £17.50 at M&S While Rachel Weisz's jumper is an elusive piece that no one has managed to yet track down, this M&S crew neck jumper is a style that emulates the soft pink half her sweater perfectly. With the same baby pink tone and relaxed fit, it will bring a light feminine touch to any cosy and laid-back look. It's also available in green if you prefer the lime tone of Rachel's piece. ME+EM Occasion Mule £295 at ME + EM Made from LWG-Certified Italian Nappa Leather, these heeled mules from ME+EM are a staple that will last a lifetime. With a mid-block heel, rounded toe and slingback strap, they don't only look good and go with everything, they're also super comfortable for long-term wear.

Rachel kept her makeup minimal for the event, with a flawless base boasting a sweep of stunning pink blusher that sat flatteringly atop of cheekbones and tied in the light pink mohair of her jumper.

She also opted for a trendy rose-tinted lipstick, with the subtle pink shade bringing in a complimentary pop of colour that didn't overwhelm the rest of her look.

Her windswept hair was simply stunning, styled in soft and natural-looking waves. Her long, layered bob is a style many celebrities are emulating this autumn, with the flattering style being versatile and easy-to-style, as well as super bouncy and voluminous. Plus, there's always the fact that autumn's windy weather is a little easier to handle when there's less hair on your head blowing around and getting stuck to your lipgloss.