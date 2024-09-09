Queen Mary’s tartan skirt and turtleneck jumper are the ultimate cosy-chic staples for autumn

Queen Mary gave us the ultimate autumn outfit inspiration back in 2019 when she stepped out in a gorgeous tartan midi skirt, pairing the piece with a turtleneck jumper and some burgundy heels to create a cosy and chic autumnal outfit.

Flattering denim jeans, winter boots, and cosy jackets are staples of every autumn capsule wardrobe. But celebrities are increasingly showing us that pieces we might have ignored through the cooler months are actually perfect for autumn, from Jennifer Aniston's high-neck maxi dress to Amal Clooney's butter yellow gown.

And Queen Mary has given us some great inspiration for autumn styling, pairing pieces we might not have put together without her doing so first.

Back in autumn 2019, the royal stepped out in an A-line tartan midi skirt designed by the fashion icon Alexander McQueen, highlighting the rich autumnal burgundy shades in the piece by opting for a pair of burgundy point-toe heels. The colour was only enhanced by the suede fabric of the shoes, adding a subtle, cosy texture the look.

While she could have dressed the skirt and heels up even further with a formal shirt, we love that Queen Mary made the choice to keep cosy with a simple wool jumper instead.

With a flattering regular fit, the simple design of the jumper is sleek and stylish, with the ribbed trims and subtly frilled turtleneck adding extra warmth as well as interest. It's hem cuts off perfectly at Mary's hips, creating a stunning silhouette that makes for the perfect business-casual look in the cooler months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Look

M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £35 at M&S A timeless design, this pure merino wool jumper from M&S boasts a regular silhouette that's not too tight but not too loose, making it perfect for both dressing up and down. With a cosy roll neckline and ribbed trims keeping you warm and looking stylish, what more could you want? Mango Checked Long Skirt £45.99 at Mango Made from a flowing fabric, this skirt may have a simple straight silhouette, but it's full of movement when you walk along. The long design is perfect for the cooler months, with the busy checked print making a statement while not being too overpowering. Plus, with an elasticated waist, it's super comfortable too. Seychelles Candlelight Heels £133 at Revolve Made from super soft suede, these slingback pumps from Revolve are the perfect, comfortable autumn heel. With an adjustable buckled strap for comfort, a leather footbed and lining, and a walkable 2 inch heel, they're perfect in unpredictable weather, with their pointed toe and rich burgundy shade creating a chic look.

Cherry reds and burgundy shades are always on trend through the cooler months, with not only red clothes but also red hair trending as soon as we hit autumn. We also start to see more autumnal makeup looks, with deep, vampy lipsticks and rich smokey eyeshadow looks replacing the natural no makeup makeup looks of summer.

Recreating Queen Mary's look, a deep red lipstick would really bring the outfit together, as would adding burgundy accessories or a flattering winter coat in the same rich shade.