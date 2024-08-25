Queen Mary nails gives nautical fashion a chic update in a polka dot skirt and abstract shirt - and we love her oversized hat

Queen Mary looked impossibly chic in a nautical-inspired outfit as she visited Vejle Harbour with her husband this week, pairing a gorgeous polka dot skirt with a printed shirt and oversized hat.

While royals in other parts of the country are relaxing on their summer holidays, with Queen Letizia of Spain stepping out in an unexpectedly casual outfit during her own much-needed break, Queen Mary is still in full work mode - and giving us impeccable looks as she undertakes her duties.

Earlier this week, the Danish royal visited Vejle Harbour in Denmark as part of her's and King Frederik's summer tour, stepping out in an appropriately nautical-inspired outfit for the occasion.

Channeling vintage glamour, Mary looked stunning in a navy, A-line polka-dot midi skirt and cropped, collarless blazer from Prada. The skirt's flattering 50s-style and voluminous silhouette brought a much more formal look to the outfit than Mary's previous polka-dot skirt that she wore during the Olympic Games in Paris earlier this year would have, proving the versatility of the dainty print and how different styles can bring totally different looks despite their similarities.

Juxtaposing the dainty pattern on the skirt, which is from the brand Baum und Pferdgarten, Mary opted for a printed blouse from Proenza Schouler. The abstract pattern on the blouse brought a modern twist to the nautical style, adding some texture and fun into the outfit.

But the real star of the show here is Mary's oversized hat - we love it! While the sun didn't make much of an appearance during Mary's visit, the accessory ensured her hair wasn't billowing all over the place and we can see stylish hats like this becoming an autumn staple for those windy days where your strands just can't be tamed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Look

Mint Velvet Black Polka Dot Print Maxi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet While Queen Mary's midi skirt is no longer available to buy, this Mint Velvet piece is a great alternative to get her look. With the stunning ruffle detailing emulating the voluminous 50s-inspired silhouette of Mary's skirt, you get the best of both worlds with the dainty polka dot print and strips of bolder pattern too. Mint Velvet Cream Floral Print Blouse £89 at Mint Velvet Busy abstract prints can be daunting to wear but relying on softer colours to make them more wearable, like Queen Mary has done with this look, is a great way to incorporate them into your wardrobe. We love the unique take on a floral print on this shirt from Mint Velvet, with it's softer grey lines and cream shade making it super easy to style with other bolder prints like Queen Mary's polka dot skirt. &OtherStories Cotton Canvas Sun Hat £35 at &OtherStories We love Queen Mary's oversized hat but it isn't the most wearable item, especially as we head into the autumn months. That's why we love this similar piece from &OtherStories that not only has a tie detail to help you battle the wind effortlessly but, while mimicking the stunning size of Mary's accessory, it's softer fabric and understated silhouette make it so much more wearable for day-to-day.

To finish off her look, Mary styled her hair in bouncy waves and kept her makeup minimal with just a nude-pink lipstick bringing a subtle shine to her skin.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She also carried the 'Small Whitney Bag' in the shade Ivory from the brand Max Mara. The style is a classic, with it's soft, semi-glossy leather, modular, boxy appearance, and classic double handles making it the perfect designer handbag to finish off any outfit.