Queen Letizia's powder blue wrap dress is one of the best looks we've seen from the stylish royal

Queen Letizia recently attended a public engagement wearing the most fabulous and elegant wrap dress.

Although royals have to follow a traditional dress code when out in public for royal engagements, there are some royal women who still manage to put on a pretty impressive and unique sartorial display within those guidelines. One European Royal who does this really well is Princess Mary of Denmark, who loves to show a bit of her boho side with maxi skirts and floral dresses.

Another European royal who absolutely nails this concept is Queen Letizia of Spain, who has wowed us in the past with pastel pantsuits and floral midi dresses. Her most recent look, of course, is no exception.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her dress, which she wore to "Euros De Tu Nomina" event, organized by Santander Bank at the Complejo Duques de Pastrana on June 7, is a lovely powder blue color, perfectly complementing Letizia's sweeping dark brown hair.

The silhouette of the dress is a wrap style, which is great for those who might want to show off their figure without compromising on modesty. Her dress specifically also had a shimmery finish to the fabric, and featured long sleeves.

Luckily, for those who are interested in creating a similar look, we've found a style that's just as chic and will fit perfectly into your wardrobe.

Phase Eight Julissa Wrap Midi Dress in Foxglove Blue, £119 ($150) | John Lewis & Partners This fun and flirty dress with a waist bow tie detail is perfect for a night out or even during the day with a pair of sneakers.

Wrap dresses are the perfect item to have in your capsule wardrobe, seeing as they're fairly versatile. Whether you choose a wrap dress with a pattern or a plain color, they're perfect for virtually any occasion - dress them up with a pair of heels and your favorite jewelry for a night out, or style it with your best pair of white sneakers and a cross-body bag for a chic daytime look.

With the dress, Queen Letizia wore a pair of matching powder blue pump heels that elegantly pair with her dress. She also wore a pair of simple dangling earrings that paired perfectly with the rest of her ensemble, making for a chic sartorial display from the Spanish royal.