Princess Mary of Denmark pairs polka-dot maxi skirt with tailored cream top and blazer in a look we can seriously get on board with

Princess Mary of Denmark's new outfit recently caught our eye - and it includes an amazing polka dot maxi skirt paired with a a matching cream top and blazer combination.

Princess Mary has proven to the world time and time again that her style is beyond compare. The Danish royal is constantly wearing outfits that inspire us, like her most recent floral print floor length gown that she wore to the Jordan wedding, or her exquisite gold and peach dress from a few days ago.

Recently, however, the Princess debuted a look that gave fierce "smart casual" vibes - and totally inspired us to update our professional wardrobe pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a sort of stylish librarian effort, Princess Mary wore this incredible ensemble to the Copenhagen Global Fashion Summit, at which she gave the opening speech.

From top to bottom, the Princess started with a matching satin cream colored blazer and blouse combination from Max Mara (a brand Mary wears quite often), with a tailored lapel cut featured on the blouse underneath of the blazer. For bottoms, she opted for a camel colored, polka dot skirt that hit just above her ankle from Diane Von Furstenberg, showing us that pairing two shades of tan can go perfectly together if you do it right.

For accessories, the Princess wore a pair of suede brown heels from Milan designer Gianvito Ross with a classic pointed toe. Keeping her jewelry simple, she went for a Julie Sandlau 18k gold pendant necklace, as well as a pair of glasses from Gucci - because even your eyewear can be luxurious and stylish!

In a bit of a change for the Princess, she left her sweeping brunette locks long and down, waving them slightly for a summery, relaxed curls look - as opposed to her hair left in an updo, which she usually sports for formal events.

But, although the Princess of course looks amazing in these fancier outfits, she also has been known to rock a casual or sporty outfit, having worn some chic running shoes and even a pair of funky emerald trousers while riding a bike with the mayor of Sydney, Australia.

Like some of other favorite royals (aka, the ever-stylish and active Kate Middleton), Princess Mary is a woman who can truly do it all - and looks flawless always.