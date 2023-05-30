Princess Mary of Denmark wears stylish $160 running shoes and oversized sunglasses for exciting Royal Race

Princess Mary of Denmark swapped her signature regal style for a more casual look on Monday, rocking up to the country's annual Royal Race in a pair of $160 running shoes and a white baseball hat.

Princess Mary of Denmark looked stylish as ever in sleek leggings and a pair of $160 running shoes to take part in an annual fitness event on Monday.

Mary joined thousands of people, including her husband Prince Frederik, to participate in the 'Royal Race' across several different locations in Denmark.

Princess Mary of Denmark nailed the sporty look on Monday, wearing a pair of $160 (£175) running shoes and a trendy baseball cap to participate in a fun race in the Danish cities of Copenhagen and Nykobing Falster.

The 51-year-old and her husband, Prince Frederik, were all smiles for their exciting public appearance at the annual fitness event, which encourages folks across Denmark to get active by entering either a one-mile, a 5km, or a 10km distance. The tradition began in May 2018 to celebrate the Crown Prince's 50th birthday and has grown in numbers since.

Never one to get the dress code wrong, Princess Mary arrived in Copenhagen to kick off her athletic day in an enviably stylish running kit.

The Australian-born royal wore leggings, oversized sunglasses, an official purple race t-shirt, and a white baseball cap to jog the one-mile race in the Danish capital. As for her footwear, Princess Mary appeared to be wearing a pair of the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 running shoes - a model that has also been previously worn by Kate Middleton.

The super-fit princess also participated in a 5km walk in the nearby town of Nykøbing Falster.

In keeping with her casual attire, she tied up her brown hair in a high ponytail and went for light - and probably sweatproof - makeup. A baby pink manicure, a gold necklace with a delicate pendant, and some multicolored bracelets finished off the relaxed ensemble.

Crown Prince Frederik also completed several different races during the day, including the one-mile race in Aabenraa, a 5km run in Herning, and the 10km race in Copenhagen. His sons, Prince Christian, 17, and twelve-year-old Prince Vincent, joined him for the last race.

Prince Frederik later issued a statement to thank the public for their participation in the event, which saw an impressive turnout of over 93,000 people.

"It is a great pleasure to have my whole family with me on a day like today, and it means an incredible amount to us that so many Danes have taken part in the Royal Run," the 55-year-old wrote. "Today has been a day of celebration, and my family and I are ready again next year."