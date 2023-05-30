Meghan Markle's frustration with this habit Prince Harry learned from King Charles revealed

Meghan Markle's frustration with Prince Harry has been revealed as the royal explained the weird habit that annoys his wife.

Prince Harry has an unusual habit that he claims frustrates his wife.

However, he revealed that he learned this habit from his father, King Charles.

In other royal news, Why Prince Harry’s visa application is causing tension between the British Press and the Biden administration.

In an unearthed interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed the unusual habit he annoys his wife with. In a documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry said his father is obsessed with turning the lights off in rooms that aren't in use - regardless of whether it's dark outside.

The Prince explained that he too now turns off all the lights, much to his wife's dismay.

"He's a stickler for turning lights off," said the Prince about the King. "And that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark'. I go 'we only need one light, we don't need like six', and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us," said the Prince.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

In another thrifty and environmentally friendly move, the King has also made other changes that reflect his climate-focused attitude. Since Her Majesty's passing the King has reportedly turned the heating down in the Buckingham Palace pool.

A source told The Sunday Times, "A few people using the pool have noticed that the temperature of the water has dropped, and it is quite a bit cooler than it used to be. They have been told the King has had the heating turned down."

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2:Photo by Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sources have also revealed that the King doesn't like to heat rooms unnecessarily and will have his staff explain why fires have been lit in the palaces. A royal source told The Sunday Times, "He would want to have a very good reason for why a fire was being lit, and would want to know why you wanted to heat a room beyond room temperature, whatever the weather outside. He would see it as wasteful."

Julian Payne, the King's former communications secretary, also previously told The Sunday Times that the King likes to keep the palaces rather cold and filled with fresh air. “The King . . . always has the windows wide open. A meeting at Birkhall, his home in the Highlands, in the middle of winter was not for the faint-hearted. I can remember more than one occasion when I thought I might have actually got frostbite while trying to write with a hand I could no longer feel,” he said.

While it's unclear if Prince Harry also picked up these environmentally friendly habits from the King, he has spoken many times about the green choices he has made with his wife. In 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were named as environmental role models for only having two children. This highlighted their commitment to being environmentally friendly public figures.