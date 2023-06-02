Princess Mary of Denmark goes bold with a floral print floor-length gown for Jordan royal wedding and it's perfect for summer

Princess Mary of Denmark just wore the most fashion-forward dress while attending the royal wedding in Jordan. Here's where you can buy a similar style.

Royals are always expected to look stylish when they step out into the public eye, but there is a certain, higher expectation for dressing when royals attend a set of fellow royals' wedding.

The rule for a wedding, royal or not, is simple - don't wear white if you're not the bride. Princess Mary of Denmark, one of the most fashionable European royals, did, in fact, wear white to a wedding this week - but in true Princess Mary style, she totally pulled it off without being too obnoxious in her choice.

While attending the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Al-Hussein & Rajwa Al Saif of Jordan on June 1, Mary wore a white and floral print Erdem dress that is totally perfect for any and all summer dress needs.

A post shared by Queen Rania & Rajwa Al Saif Style (@raniarajwastyle) A photo posted by on

This gown, which is a repeat for Princess Mary, is a floor-length number with a bright red and blue-ish grey floral print, making it still socially acceptable to wear to a wedding. The dress is also cinched at the waist with a baby blue belt to tie all of the blue-ish grey florals together.

For accessories, the Princess chose a pair of dangling silver earrings that were showcased with her hair back into a half-up, half-down style, and tied the hair back with a blueish grey bow. She also rocked a pair of Manolo Blahnik grey satin pump heels to add an extra element of class to the look, and sported a white clutch to tie in the white in her gown.

Although this particular dress from Erdem, called the "Agnes" style, is no longer available to purchase, we've rounded up a few options that are similar to Princess Mary's - and they won't hurt your wallet (correction: won't hurt your wallet as much - Mary's Erdem dress came in at about $2,000).

The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress, $148 | Anthropologie Think of the Bettina as your (outfitting) better best friend: a little boho, a little preppy, and overall, perfect. With flattering tiers and a softly structured shape, this is the dress you’ll wear on repeat this season - perfect for your summer capsule wardrobe.