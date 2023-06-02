Princess Mary of Denmark goes bold with a floral print floor-length gown for Jordan royal wedding and it's perfect for summer
Princess Mary showed up in style for a royal wedding in Jordan
Princess Mary of Denmark just wore the most fashion-forward dress while attending the royal wedding in Jordan. Here's where you can buy a similar style.
Royals are always expected to look stylish when they step out into the public eye, but there is a certain, higher expectation for dressing when royals attend a set of fellow royals' wedding.
The rule for a wedding, royal or not, is simple - don't wear white if you're not the bride. Princess Mary of Denmark, one of the most fashionable European royals, did, in fact, wear white to a wedding this week - but in true Princess Mary style, she totally pulled it off without being too obnoxious in her choice.
While attending the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Al-Hussein & Rajwa Al Saif of Jordan on June 1, Mary wore a white and floral print Erdem dress that is totally perfect for any and all summer dress needs.
This gown, which is a repeat for Princess Mary, is a floor-length number with a bright red and blue-ish grey floral print, making it still socially acceptable to wear to a wedding. The dress is also cinched at the waist with a baby blue belt to tie all of the blue-ish grey florals together.
For accessories, the Princess chose a pair of dangling silver earrings that were showcased with her hair back into a half-up, half-down style, and tied the hair back with a blueish grey bow. She also rocked a pair of Manolo Blahnik grey satin pump heels to add an extra element of class to the look, and sported a white clutch to tie in the white in her gown.
Although this particular dress from Erdem, called the "Agnes" style, is no longer available to purchase, we've rounded up a few options that are similar to Princess Mary's - and they won't hurt your wallet (correction: won't hurt your wallet as much - Mary's Erdem dress came in at about $2,000).
The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress, $148 | Anthropologie
Think of the Bettina as your (outfitting) better best friend: a little boho, a little preppy, and overall, perfect. With flattering tiers and a softly structured shape, this is the dress you’ll wear on repeat this season - perfect for your summer capsule wardrobe.
Marggoh Blouson Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $495 | Ted Baker
You’ll be the true belle of the ball in this stunning, floral maxi dress. This scattered bouquet print and dainty lace trim bring a touch of classic feminine charm to this must-have style, and is almost identical in silhouette to Princess Mary's. Add a belt and you're set.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
