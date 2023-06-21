Princess Mary of Denmark proves her style credentials once more in an out-of-this-world peach dress featuring exquisite gold pattern

Princess Mary just proved once again to have a keen eye for stunning styles, wearing a really glamorous peach-colored dress in Copenhagen on June 15.

Royals, although expected to uphold a certain dress code when out in public, often do a spectacular job at taking old items and repurposing them for new occasions - because let's be real, not even royals can avoid outfit repeating.

Princess Mary of Denmark recently reemphasized this point by rewearing a fabulous gown to a glamorous gala at Amalienborg Castle on June 15 with King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, as well as Queen Margrethe. To get a better look at her luxurious evening wear gown, keep reading.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This beautiful Max Mara gown worn by Mary was originally seen on her while attending King Harald and Queen Sonja's joint 80th birthday celebration in 2017.

The peach-hued gown, which is floor length, hitting right at the Princess' feet, is a perfect accompaniment for a royal engagement. The dress, which features diamond-shaped embellishments throughout features a plunging neckline, as well as a drop waist silhouette that drapes like a waterfall around her feet.

Aside from a silver brooch worn for the occasion, the Princess also accessorized the dress with a glittering tiara, as well as a matching necklace and a simple bracelet. To tie the look together, she donned a silver clutch purse that perfectly matched the silver and gold 3D floral embellishments added to the waist of the dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the royal dinner with her husband, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik - with whom she also recently attended the royal Jordan wedding at the beginning of this month. At the Jordan wedding between Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, Princess Mary wore the same tiara she wore for the royal Copenhagen dinner, which holds a handful of Edwardian diamonds. At that wedding, she also wore a lovely floral gown that is truly perfect for summer.

Although, of course, Princess Mary's formal gown is undeniably chic, the Danish royal also has proven in the past that she can rock both formal attire and more casual looks.

Recently, while touring Sydney, Australia on a bike tour with Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore, the Princess sported a chic pair of bright, emerald trousers. The trousers have a relaxed fit, making them perfect for many occasions. She also sported a navy blue blazer, proving that, even if you're a royal, you can still infuse your sense of personal style into your wardrobe!