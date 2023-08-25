Pippa Middleton's white ruffled dress with delicate flower patterns is the sweetest summer dress we've ever seen
Pippa Middleton's white ruffled dress with chunky brown wedges and a pea green shoulder bag remains one of our favourite looks
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pippa Middleton's white ruffled dress with delicate flower patterns is one of our favourite looks.
- Back in 2017, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attended the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon.
- The Princess's sister looked incredible as she stepped out in a full-length white floral ruffled dress.
- In other royal news, Princess Diana's clever hack to calm down Prince William has fans all saying the same thing.
In 2017 on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Middleton family stepped out to enjoy the Mens Singles Final.
For this event, the Princess of Wales's sister looked incredible as she wore a full-length sleeveless dress with ruffles and detailing across the bodice. The dress had delicate ruffles and tiny flower patterns that added a feminine bohemian style to this ensemble. The dress also features tiered layers and elongated Pippa's frame, for a poised and elegant look.
Accompanying this look, the Princess wore a pair of strappy chunky brown wedges which had a thick ankle strap and perfectly mismatched the delicate style of her dress.
Pippa also wore a Tori Burch pea green shoulder bag with a gold and leather strap. This classic across-the-shoulder bag also matched the stems in the flowers patterned on Pippa's dress - highlighting the attention to detail in her summery ensemble.
This look on Pippa is incredibly easy to replicate and there are a number of brands and high street labels that sell floral ruffle dresses just like the one she wore. Similarly, although Pippa's exact Tori Burch bag is no longer available to buy in store, there are many other brands that sell similar bags. So if you are eager to replicate this look you can ensure that you match your accessories to the detailing in your floral dress.
You'll want to wear these all day, everyday. The 100% leather straps are designed in a brown, intricate weave pattern and sit on a jute wedge sole. These will go with all of your summertime outfits
The dress has non-adjustable straps a v-neck neckline, a back zipper, and ties at neck. This is a lightweight georgette fabric with a dry hand feel - 100% Viscose. Dry clean only. More on fabric & care.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton wore the prettiest sundress and wedges the night before her wedding
The Princess of Wales was snapped arriving at her hotel for her final night as an unmarried woman
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Autumn’s newest unbeatable, trendy fashion collection comes from… Walmart? No, we’re not joking
If you needed a sign to go clothes shopping at Walmart, this is it
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We're obsessed with Pippa Middleton's neon pink leg warmers and sequin dress she wore for night out with sister Catherine
We love these old school photos of Pippa and Catherine on a night out in 2008
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Pippa Middleton shows she's ahead of the curve by hopping on this major fashion trend, and it suits everyone!
Pippa Middleton's style is ahead of the curve as her typical fashion choices line up with some of the major trends of the season
By Laura Harman Published
-
We loved Pippa Middleton's body-hugging indigo patterned wrap dress and peep toe wedges
More than 10 years later, Pippa Middleton's indigo wrap dress still holds up
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton's white and black long-sleeved dress is the perfect summer to fall wardrobe staple
In a piece she recycled for Wimbledon, Pippa proves that transitional dressing doesn't have to be hard
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton's stunning scarlet jumpsuit with matching heels proves she and sister Kate both look epic in head-to-toe red
We loved Pippa Middleton's bright red jumpsuit with matching stilettos
By Caitlin Elliott Published