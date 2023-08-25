Pippa Middleton's white ruffled dress with delicate flower patterns is the sweetest summer dress we've ever seen

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Pippa Middleton's white ruffled dress with delicate flower patterns is one of our favourite looks.

In 2017 on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Middleton family stepped out to enjoy the Mens Singles Final.

For this event, the Princess of Wales's sister looked incredible as she wore a full-length sleeveless dress with ruffles and detailing across the bodice. The dress had delicate ruffles and tiny flower patterns that added a feminine bohemian style to this ensemble. The dress also features tiered layers and elongated Pippa's frame, for a poised and elegant look.

Pippa Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accompanying this look, the Princess wore a pair of strappy chunky brown wedges which had a thick ankle strap and perfectly mismatched the delicate style of her dress. 

Pippa also wore a Tori Burch pea green shoulder bag with a gold and leather strap. This classic across-the-shoulder bag also matched the stems in the flowers patterned on Pippa's dress - highlighting the attention to detail in her summery ensemble.

Pippa Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look on Pippa is incredibly easy to replicate and there are a number of brands and high street labels that sell floral ruffle dresses just like the one she wore. Similarly, although Pippa's exact Tori Burch bag is no longer available to buy in store, there are many other brands that sell similar bags. So if you are eager to replicate this look you can ensure that you match your accessories to the detailing in your floral dress.

Phase Eight
Leather Multi Strap Wedge Espadrille, £99 | Phase Eight

You'll want to wear these all day, everyday. The 100% leather straps are designed in a brown, intricate weave pattern and sit on a jute wedge sole. These will go with all of your summertime outfits

Reformation
Purdie Dress, £189 | Reformation

The dress has non-adjustable straps a v-neck neckline, a back zipper, and ties at neck. This is a lightweight georgette fabric with a dry hand feel - 100% Viscose. Dry clean only. More on fabric & care.

Kate Spade
Carson Convertible Crossbody, £149 | Kate Spade

Made in the colour 'green bean', this crossbody bag is perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk. The bag is made from leather and features a leather and metal chain strap.

