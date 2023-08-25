Pippa Middleton's white ruffled dress with delicate flower patterns is the sweetest summer dress we've ever seen

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton's white ruffled dress with delicate flower patterns is one of our favourite looks.

Back in 2017, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attended the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon.

The Princess's sister looked incredible as she stepped out in a full-length white floral ruffled dress.

In other royal news, Princess Diana's clever hack to calm down Prince William has fans all saying the same thing.

In 2017 on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Middleton family stepped out to enjoy the Mens Singles Final.

For this event, the Princess of Wales's sister looked incredible as she wore a full-length sleeveless dress with ruffles and detailing across the bodice. The dress had delicate ruffles and tiny flower patterns that added a feminine bohemian style to this ensemble. The dress also features tiered layers and elongated Pippa's frame, for a poised and elegant look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accompanying this look, the Princess wore a pair of strappy chunky brown wedges which had a thick ankle strap and perfectly mismatched the delicate style of her dress.

Pippa also wore a Tori Burch pea green shoulder bag with a gold and leather strap. This classic across-the-shoulder bag also matched the stems in the flowers patterned on Pippa's dress - highlighting the attention to detail in her summery ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look on Pippa is incredibly easy to replicate and there are a number of brands and high street labels that sell floral ruffle dresses just like the one she wore. Similarly, although Pippa's exact Tori Burch bag is no longer available to buy in store, there are many other brands that sell similar bags. So if you are eager to replicate this look you can ensure that you match your accessories to the detailing in your floral dress.