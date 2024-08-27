Pippa Middleton's white jeans, ballet pumps and royal blue blazer made a winning combination for a chic summer look

Pippa Middleton has always been adept at mastering an elegantly understated look - and her white jeans, rich blue blazer and ballet pumps outfit was no different.

The Princess of Wales's sister wows with her outfit choice whenever she steps out for a public appearance. From her annual Wimbledon appearances to the outfits from the fashion archives, we're certain that Pippa's capsule wardrobe is one we'd love to raid.

And there's one particular look that Pippa wore way back in 2011 that is still worth taking note of if you're often wondering how to wear your white jeans. Stepping out for a trip to London's Goring Hotel with parents Carole and Michael and brother James, Pippa looked so stylish in white denim and a chic blue blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Pippa's Style

Zara TRF Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans £29.99 at Zara These white cropped jeans are very wearable thanks to their cropped length and flattering fit. Dress them up with a blazer like Pippa or down with T-shirts and loose-fitting blouses. French Connection Echo Single Breasted Blazer £95 at Next This stunning blazer comes in blue and pink with matching trousers if you want to opt for a striking matching look, or team with white jeans for a more relaxed style like Pippa's. & Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats £110 at & Other Stories Ballet flats are back in a big way, with everyone from A-listers to royalty and the fashion set wearing the footwear style. These classic Mary Janes will add a vintage feel to both smart and casual outfits.

Pippa styled the outfit with a simple cream blouse underneath and an oversized grey shopper to complete the practical yet stylish look. She wore her long hair down and straight with simple and understated makeup to finish the styling.

A bold blazer is a versatile piece for the typically unpredictable British weather and a piece we've also often seen on Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales. It's easy to dress down with jeans and trainers, or up with more formal trousers and structured footwear like chunky sandals or statement flats, as well as making a powerful statement when paired with matching trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White jeans can be tricky to wear, but Pippa shows us how pairing them with a structured, longer-fit blazer looks effortless and flattering. Our guide to the best jeans for your body type has everything you need to know to pick the most comfortable and flattering pair for your shape.

Looking for more outfit ideas for the summer season? Take a look at our guide to how to create a summer casual wardrobe that will see you through to autumn.