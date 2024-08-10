Pippa Middleton's versatile mini dress is the perfect day-to-night wardrobe staple - and we love her laid-back styling

We love Pippa Middleton's throwback look from 2011, with her mini dress being both the perfect day-time dress and evening look.

Pippa Middleton's street style has always stuck a perfect balance between being laid-back and sophisticated, with her elevated styling creating some incredibly memorable looks. From her Parisian chic take on low-rise jeans and loafers that we fell in love with, to her 2011 look of a striking knitted dress and leopard print scarf combination, her wardrobe is filled with versatile and well-loved pieces.

Now, another of the a-lister's 2011 outfits has now caught our attention, and we can't wait to recreate the look.

Stepping out in an elevated mini dress with a summer-ready and loose-fitting shirt style top and colour-blocked body-con skirt, Pippa looked stunning as she walked down a London high-street.

Her dress was from Zara and though it's not available from the store anymore, many similar styles can still be picked up.

Shop Pippa Middleton's Look

Reiss Marlowe Colour Block Mini Dress £148 at John Lewis Perfectly emulating Pippa Middleton's 2011 dress with more updated modern touches, this Reiss mini dress is impossibly elegant and sophisticated. We love the floating shirt-style top and simple black pencil skirt, with the pared back colours making it easy to style with pieces you already own and love. Penelope Chilvers Scoop Leather Espadrille £159 at Penelope Chilvers From royal-approved brand Penelope Chilvers, these tan espadrille wedges are the perfect elevated summer shoe. It's no surprise these heels have been a best-selling style for the brand over the years, with their easy wearability, comfortable fit and timeless design allowing them to be dressed both up and down all season. White Stuff Leather Tote Bag £99 at M&S Made from grained leather, this elevated tote-style handbag from White Stuff is as luxe as it is practical. Featuring a number of spacious compartments and internal pockets, you can keep organised with ease while also looking effortlessly put together with the timeless silhouette of this style.

We love Pippa's day-time styling of this dress, with her neutral espadrille heels and matching tan-brown leather handbag complimenting the green tone while also softening the harsher blocked black colour.

The silhouette of the dress makes it the perfect versatile piece to take you from day-to-night with ease, with it being casual enough to work as elevated day-wear and also impossibly elegant in it's colours and fit to make work just as well for a date-night or party look.

We can see the look working equally as well with a pair of the best white trainers on the market for those days where you might be walking more than usual but still want to wear something elevated. For night-time, we'd swap the shoes out for a pair of sultry knee-high boots that will keep us dancing all night long in comfort while still ensuring we look fabulous.

Pippa's windswept hairstyle, as well as her natural makeup look, further leaned into the laid-back look, with her deep side-parting and flattering, swopping side-fringe framing her face beautifully.

The side-parted, voluminous hairstyle was a staple of celebs back in 2011 and it still is now over a decade on. The easy-going yet stylish look has been spotted on numerous a-listers with side-swept hair being a huge - and easy-to-recreate - trend that everyone's wearing this season.