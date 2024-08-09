Pippa Middleton’s knitted dress, leopard print scarf and red bag is a striking combination that’s got us dreaming of autumn
Pippa Middleton's knitted dress was styled with statement accessories in 2011 and this outfit is still giving us autumnal inspiration now
Pippa Middleton’s knitted dress, leopard print scarf and red bag is a striking combination from 2011 that’s got us dreaming of autumn.
Summer isn’t quite over yet and whilst we’re still loving our floral dresses and flat sandals in hotter weather, every grey sky day has got us starting to think about our autumn capsule wardrobe. This transitional time is when layering starts to come into its own again and if we weren’t already feeling inspired by the thought of a change in season, we definitely are now after rediscovering Pippa Middleton’s chic work look from 2011. The Princess of Wales’s sister stepped out on a mild October day in a gorgeous black knitted dress that she accessorised with not only some of our favourite animal print - good old leopard print - but with a pop of red too.
Pippa isn’t afraid to wear prints and bold colours and she showcased a brilliant way to make this prospect a little less daunting with this outfit. The base of her look was a simple, neutral black knitted dress from Tania, which she wore without tights on this autumn day.
Recreate Pippa Middleton's Autumnal Outfit
On days when you want a lightweight scarf rather than a chunky knitted one, this is the perfect choice to add a splash of print into an outfit. The muted brown tones make this so easy to style with both neutral and brighter colours and it has a classic rectangular shape.
Currently reduced in the summer sale now is a great time to pick up this beautiful, classic knitted dress ready for cooler days. It has a knee-length, shift dress silhouette and pretty gold buttons running down the front for a touch of extra glamour.
This gorgeous red bag can be personalised with your initials or those of a loved one, either with monogramming or embroidery. Its very wearable design is inspired by camera bags and we love the 'Garnet Red' colourway which is sure to brighten up any of your day-to-day outfits.
The dress had long blouson sleeves that finished in long cuffs which had tiny gold button details running up from them. Black and gold is a classic combination that accentuated the timelessness of this knitted dress. It finished above the knee and although we rarely see Pippa venturing out in a dress of this length nowadays, the short hem was balanced out by the long sleeves and created a very elegant silhouette.
Not every jumper dress has to be a heavy knit and this was a lovely staple for autumn when the weather wasn’t too cold. Having such a versatile dress as the main part of her outfit also meant that Pippa could more easily add in a sense of fun and vibrancy with her accessories.
The leopard print trend has been going strong this year and back in 2011 Pippa was also a huge fan of incorporating it into her looks with her Temperly scarf. It was bold but kept to a very neutral black and grey colour palette which complemented Pippa’s knitted dress perfectly.
As she arrived at work in London on that October day the Princess of Wales’s sister had her scarf loosely wrapped around her neck, with each end draping down gorgeously over her dress. Although it added warmth too, this was a stylish addition that added a playful edge into her otherwise very pared-back outfit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Meanwhile, Pippa’s choice of a bright red bag added a pop of colour that contrasted so strikingly with her dress and scarf. It looks to be the same Prada bag she’d been spotted wearing that summer and had a satchel design and a strap long enough for it to be worn crossbody too, though Pippa favoured using it as a shoulder bag. Red and leopard print together go surprisingly well and also work fabulously with neutral tones, making Pippa’s autumnal outfit combination a winning one.
She finished off her work look with a pair of black suede ankle boots, though if she had wanted to make this a little more casual she could have opted for her best white trainers. On colder days Pippa could also have chosen black tights, higher boots and a long black coat to keep her toasty warm. Whilst we are in no way wishing summer away, we’re excited to recreate similar looks when autumn begins to arrive as Pippa’s impeccable outfit is one that will never go out of style.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
New Le Creuset colour we can't believe isn't already in the collection – it's a classic 'quiet luxury' choice
The understated new shade already feels like a timeless staple
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Cat Deeley's black bandeau bikini and elegant printed sarong is a winning combination for swimwear styling
Captured in the South of France Deeley's swimwear look has us well-and-truly inspired
By Molly Smith Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s amber kaftan dress and pointed gold earrings are an unexpected combination but it makes the perfect destination wedding guest outfit
Duchess Sophie's kaftan-style dress and statement earrings was a combination we wouldn't have predicted but it was incredibly striking
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia glows with minimal makeup look in Mallorca and her crochet bag proves why a fun accessory is a holiday must-have
Queen Letizia of Spain went for a fresh-faced minimal makeup look on holiday in Mallorca and her crochet crossbody bag is on our wish-list
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have inspired us to go bold and try something a little more unusual
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have reached iconic status and they're a practical yet unique item for sunny, bright days
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s favourite violet dress made a summery comeback in Paris - and it's perfect for taking into autumn too
Duchess Sophie's violet dress was brought back out for a visit to Paris and we have a feeling it would look just as stunning in autumn too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s devotion to chic yet comfy shoes continues with embellished flat sandals alongside candy pink halterneck dress
Queen Letizia wore embellished sandals with a fabulous pink dress for a family dinner in Mallorca and we need to up our flat shoe game
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie just found the perfect elevated alternative to trainers for the Olympics – her chic and comfy footwear just topped our wardrobe wish list
Sophie just gave a masterclass in combining comfort and style
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Princess Anne's headwear at the Olympics was unexpected - but we're in awe of her authentic style
The Princess Royal's sartorial prowess continues
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kate Middleton's off-shoulder maxi dress was a dazzling example of why sapphire blue should be in every elegant wardrobe
We're still inspired by the Princess of Wales's bold blue maxi dress from 2016 and this colour is such a striking choice for special events
By Emma Shacklock Published