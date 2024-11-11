Pippa Middleton's houndstooth coat and suede shoulder bag is the chic duo that will see you through to spring

Pippa Middleton's style is so classic that you can pick any image from years ago and her outfit will often look just as fresh today.

Case in point: the houndstooth jacket she wore when pictured out and about in London back in January 2012. The Princess of Wales' little sister has always had an excellent collection of coats, so if you're in need of some winter capsule wardrobe inspiration this monochrome printed style might just be it.

In one of Pippa's best casual outfits, she teamed this toasty coat by Fay with a pair of French Connection grey skinny jeans, black ankle boots and a boho-inspired suede shoulder bag by Gucci, adding her Knomo laptop for good measure.

The beauty of buying a short coat like Pippa's is that it will keep you warm but show off all your best jeans, skirts and knee-high boots throughout winter. They can be a bit more practical than calf or ankle-grazing styles, depending on the demands of your day, and they're also one of the best winter coats for petites as well.

Make sure you choose one that's thicker than a blazer and has plenty of warmth in it, like the puffers we've suggested. And don't be afraid to clash your prints too - who says you can't wear leopard with houndstooth? Go wild!

