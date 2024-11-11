Pippa Middleton's houndstooth coat and suede shoulder bag is the chic duo that will see you through to spring

Pippa Middleton's style is so classic that you can pick any image from years ago and her outfit will often look just as fresh today.

Case in point: the houndstooth jacket she wore when pictured out and about in London back in January 2012. The Princess of Wales' little sister has always had an excellent collection of coats, so if you're in need of some winter capsule wardrobe inspiration this monochrome printed style might just be it.

In one of Pippa's best casual outfits, she teamed this toasty coat by Fay with a pair of French Connection grey skinny jeans, black ankle boots and a boho-inspired suede shoulder bag by Gucci, adding her Knomo laptop for good measure.

Shop Pippa's look

Gallery Houndstooth Puffer Jacket

Gallery Houndstooth Puffer Jacket

Just because you need serious warmth for the winter, it doesn't mean you have to compromise on showing personality through your style. The print on this jacket is fun yet timeless and will work perfectly with jeans and boots.

Houndstooth Mid Duvet Puffer Coat
Simply Be Houndstooth Mid Duvet Puffer Coat

At just over £60, this option is a bargain not to be missed. Try it with jeans and a pair of the best knee high boots at weekends. It's available in sizes 10 to 32, and it's even got a hood for rainy days.

Bouclé Houndstooth Swing Coat
ME+EM Bouclé Houndstooth Swing Coat

ME+EM is really on a roll when it comes to outerwear this winter. Did you see Claudia Winkleman's white ME+EM coat last week? This houndstooth style is perfect for a Christmas Day walk. You'll feel like a royal!

Classic Suede ToteEditor's pick

& Other Stories Classic Suede Tote

Suede is a huge trend right now, and a bag is an easy way to show your soft side. This roomy tote will look so chic slung over your shoulder. It's missing the gold tassel charm that Pippa's Gucci 1970 bag has, but how about this adorable £4.99 bag charm from New Look instead?

KonJim Jeggings on model

KonJim Jeggings

A comfortable alternative to the best jeans for your body type, these jeggings are a great foundation for layering. The biker detailing is really similar to Pippa's French Connection style and at just under £15 you can't go wrong.

Suede Block Heel Ankle Boots
Radley Suede Block Heel Ankle Boots

You'll no doubt be familiar with Radley's dreamy leather bags (I managed to nab one in the Radley handbag sale recently!), but did you know the brand does footwear too? The blocky heel on these boots is perfect for all day comfort, and the gold accents are a subtle touch of luxury.

The beauty of buying a short coat like Pippa's is that it will keep you warm but show off all your best jeans, skirts and knee-high boots throughout winter. They can be a bit more practical than calf or ankle-grazing styles, depending on the demands of your day, and they're also one of the best winter coats for petites as well.

Make sure you choose one that's thicker than a blazer and has plenty of warmth in it, like the puffers we've suggested. And don't be afraid to clash your prints too - who says you can't wear leopard with houndstooth? Go wild!

