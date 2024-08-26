Pippa Middleton's bold coral jeans prove that blue denim doesn't always have to be your go-to

Pippa Middleton expertly styled a pair of coral skinny jeans back in 2012, pairing the bright colour with deep black accessories in a move that proves denim doesn't always have to be blue.

Pippa Middleton's street style is unmatched. From her effortlessly chic leopard print top and ballet flats combination to her denim dress that we couldn't get our hands on quick enough, we love her glamorous styling that always manages to elevate basic pieces and bring a new take on wardrobe staples.

Through all her looks, it's clear that skinny jeans are her favourite go-to item to style when popping out to run errands or go on a fun date-night. It's no surprise why; the staple is comfortable, easy to style and super versatile.

But, back in 2012, Pippa gave us a whole new take on skinny jeans when she stepped out in a unique coral pair - and it's got us thinking that perhaps denim doesn't always have to be a traditional shade of blue, black or white.

There are a whole host of coral-coloured jeans out there from skinny jeans like Pippa's to wide-leg and boot-cut jeans too, and recreating this look doesn't necessarily mean you must be wearing skinny jeans in particular. When it comes to denim, it's all about finding the best jeans for your body type and then tailoring you recreated outfit around those different silhouettes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Coral Jeans

Boden Mid Rise Slim Fit Jeans Was £85, Now £42.50 at John Lewis Make a statement in these stunning coral-coloured slim fit jeans from Boden. With a slim-leg silhouette and mid-rise waist, their simple design leaves the colour as the only unique aspect of these jeans, making them more wearable than you might think! John Lewis recommends to wear them with a top that boasts a subtle pattern, like Pippa did, to really make a splash. White Stuff Cotton Rich Straight Leg Cropped Jeans Was £47, Now £27 at M&S Leaning more into the pink side of coral tones, these jeans from White Stuff are cut in a flattering straight leg fit, with a mid-rise waist for easy styling and a comfortable fit. Their simple design, much like the Boden pair, makes them super wearable despite the out-there colour and we can see them looking great with boots and a blazer to get Pippa's look. Anthropologie Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Trousers £90 at Anthropologie With a super high-rise waist and vintage-inspired wide-leg silhouette, these jeans from Anthropologie are a great pair to recreate Pippa's look with. They're cropped, making them easy to pair with boots, and we love the texture of the soft woven fabric.

Balancing out the bright and bold colour of the jeans, Pippa opted to keep the rest of her outfit dark and simple. Layering a longline black blazer over a buttoned up plaid-check shirt brought in just enough pattern to add interest without overwhelming the coral tone and we love the black suede boots she used to finish off the outfit.

The overall look brought the bright jeans into a much edgier realm and, much like Pippa did with another of her skinny jeans and black boots looks, solidified heeled boots as a must-have in any shoe capsule wardrobe.

The oversized bag was another great choice, with the heavy leather texture and slouchy design adding a more casual feel alongside the smarter blazer and shirt, and her sleek pony tail balanced both smart and casual perfectly.