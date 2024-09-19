Pippa Middleton's cosy checked coat and sophisticated knee high boots are a masterclass in chic cold weather dressing
This is one of her most timeless looks
A truly stylish coat will never date, and it has the power to transform any outfit - hence why Pippa Middleton's checked outerwear from 2016 is still inspiring us years later.
We might not quite be ready to dig out our winter capsule wardrobes just yet, but it never hurts to be prepared. In our seasonal hunt for cold weather wardrobe inspiration, we rediscovered Pippa Middleton's checked wool coat and brown knee high boots combination from Christmas Day 2016 that is a true masterclass in chic winter dressing.
The beauty of winter is that a sophisticated coat is all you need to make any outfit combination a winner. But with that in mind, it's worth investing in the perfect piece to see you through the season. We've managed to find some styles that are very similar to Pippa's that we will be sporting once the weather turns.
Shop similar coats
Made from 100% wool, this coat promises cosiness and fashion points in equal measure. The belt detailing keeps the comfortable, oversized silhouette flattering with ample room for layering with chunky knits this winter.
Now 45% off, this recycled wool jacket ticks every box. The straight cut has a chic finish that will replace your trench when it gets frosty, whilst the brighter pattern is ideal for adding some variation to your outerwear arsenal.
If your summer capsule wardrobes is stuffed with statement dresses, longline patterned coats are the chilly weather alternative to invest in. An item that defines your entire outfit, it's a true all-rounder that you'll turn to day after day.
A timeless pattern like check is ideal for making a subtle statement - it's more interesting than a monochromatic look but not so vibrant that it's tricky to style - and Pippa proves that it can work for absolutely any occasion, even Christmas Day.
But what we really love about her outfit is the how she styled her coat with suede knee high boots and some matching brown tights. Chocolate brown is the fashion colour trend of the season for good reason - it's just as sleek as black but not as harsh or dark.
By matching her boots to her tights, Pippa keeps her look cohesive and refined whilst allowing her coat to draw focus and be the star of the show. We're stealing her styling trick for our own autumn and winter looks.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
This is the exact body oil behind Jennifer Aniston's glowing Emmy's skin - and it doubles as a designer fragrance
Combining a radiant, nourished gleam with iconic notes of Chanel No.5, this body oil is a luxe must-have...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter - What happened to Cathy Terkanian?
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter has captivated viewers - and has left some asking questions
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Katherine Jenkins shows us exactly how to layer up our favourite dresses for the cooler days ahead
Layering is key for autumn styling - meaning you can still wear those well-loved dresses
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's relaxed bootcut jeans and cosy Burberry jacket made the dream blend of chic and outdoorsy
The Princess of Wales's Burberry coat, jeans and boots are still giving us outfit inspiration for autumn walks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
By Caroline Parr Published
-
If you like chocolate brown you'll love these & Other Stories slingbacks - they're an uncanny match for the trending YSL patent pumps
These heels are perfect for elevating a sleek tailored blazer and denim jeans
By Molly Smith Published
-
TU at Sainsbury's Multiway Soft Cup Balcony Bra Review: "brilliantly versatile and comfy to wear all day"
The multiway bra is great for any occasion and flatters from all angles
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Gillian Anderson's canary yellow A-line dress is giving us the urge to add a sunny pop of colour to every September outfit
We love taking style tips from Gillian - and her sunny yellow dress is so dreamy
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
So there is such a thing as the perfect autumn outfit - Jennifer Aniston's tartan mini dress and knee high boots will never let you down
She proved plaid prints aren't just for shirts and pyjamas
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Bravissimo Millie Balcony Bra Review: "A great all-rounder that's especially good under square-cut necklines"
This bra offers great support and creates an uplifted, rounded shape for a more youthful appearance
By Julie Player Published