Pippa Middleton's cosy checked coat and sophisticated knee high boots are a masterclass in chic cold weather dressing

A truly stylish coat will never date, and it has the power to transform any outfit - hence why Pippa Middleton's checked outerwear from 2016 is still inspiring us years later.

We might not quite be ready to dig out our winter capsule wardrobes just yet, but it never hurts to be prepared. In our seasonal hunt for cold weather wardrobe inspiration, we rediscovered Pippa Middleton's checked wool coat and brown knee high boots combination from Christmas Day 2016 that is a true masterclass in chic winter dressing.

The beauty of winter is that a sophisticated coat is all you need to make any outfit combination a winner. But with that in mind, it's worth investing in the perfect piece to see you through the season. We've managed to find some styles that are very similar to Pippa's that we will be sporting once the weather turns.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop similar coats

Jaeger Pure Wool Checked Double Breasted Wrap Coat £350 at M&S Made from 100% wool, this coat promises cosiness and fashion points in equal measure. The belt detailing keeps the comfortable, oversized silhouette flattering with ample room for layering with chunky knits this winter. La Redoute Long Checked Coat in Recycled Wool Mix £96.25 (was £175) at La Redoute Now 45% off, this recycled wool jacket ticks every box. The straight cut has a chic finish that will replace your trench when it gets frosty, whilst the brighter pattern is ideal for adding some variation to your outerwear arsenal. John Lewis Double Breasted Wool Check Coat £139 at John Lewis This affordable John Lewis coat has a refined double-breasted silhouette and vintage-inspired check that make it a truly timeless buy. With oversized pockets like Pippa's, it is also a practical pick for winter days out.

If your summer capsule wardrobes is stuffed with statement dresses, longline patterned coats are the chilly weather alternative to invest in. An item that defines your entire outfit, it's a true all-rounder that you'll turn to day after day.

A timeless pattern like check is ideal for making a subtle statement - it's more interesting than a monochromatic look but not so vibrant that it's tricky to style - and Pippa proves that it can work for absolutely any occasion, even Christmas Day.

But what we really love about her outfit is the how she styled her coat with suede knee high boots and some matching brown tights. Chocolate brown is the fashion colour trend of the season for good reason - it's just as sleek as black but not as harsh or dark.

By matching her boots to her tights, Pippa keeps her look cohesive and refined whilst allowing her coat to draw focus and be the star of the show. We're stealing her styling trick for our own autumn and winter looks.