Pippa Middleton’s check blazer, neutral roll neck knit and blue jeans are the anti-trend essentials you need in your autumn wardrobe
It's officially jeans and blazer weather
Pippa Middleton always looks incredibly elegant in her summer dresses when sitting in the stands watching the tennis at Wimbledon, but if you ask me, autumn is where she really comes into her own, style-wise.
Case in point: this very chic ensemble. A blazer and jeans are key autumn capsule wardrobe staples, and really do make up the basics of my everyday wardrobe. This failsafe combination will help you navigate even the trickiest transitional weather days. Unseasonably warm? Take off the blazer and drape it over your shoulders! And if it's raining you can add ankle boots rather than ballet pumps or your best white trainers.
It works in all colour combinations, whether that's Pippa's white jeans and a blue blazer, or a super smart black blazer teamed with leopard print jeans.
Kate Middleton's sister was pictured out and about in London back in 2012, but this outfit looks every bit as good today. She teamed a pair of dark wash blue skinny jeans with an oatmeal-coloured roll neck jumper, adding this effortlessly elegant plaid jacket.
It's a very kind of Balmoral-ready, countryside chic look that we can totally imagine the Princess of Wales wearing, and is easy to recreate from the current high street collections.
Shop Pippa's look
Sezane is one of the very best French clothing brands, and a favourite of the Middleton sisters. This blazer is available in sizes 4 to 20, and is firmly at the top of my autumn wishlist with its dreamy houndstooth motif. It's belted on the the model, just to show you another way to wear it. There's even a matching skirt or a co-ordinating pair of trousers if you like getting suited and booted.
When there are so many trending pieces to choose from - leopard print jeans, sequins and colour pop red to name just a few - it can be easy to overlook the elevated basics that are so important to mastering everyday sophistication. This Whistles knit will do the trick since the neutral hue will blend seamlessly into your wardrobe. Oh, and it's currently reduced in the sale!
Pippa is wearing skinny jeans, but for a fresher, more 2024 take on this look, try the Zara Marine jeans I can't get enough of. The shape is super flattering, and they're available in several different colours. A crisp white shirt, cable knit cardigan and boots will work well as an alternative to a blazer. They wash really well too - the raw hem just needs an occasional trim.
If you need even more inspiration on how jeans and a blazer should be your go-to outfit for autumnal days, check out this ensemble on Sienna Miller.
Pippa added a roomy black bag and a gold pinkie ring to her look, but to take this look to another level you could try the bestselling pair of By Pariah earrings that her sister loves, and have just landed back in stock. Run, don't walk...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Cate Blanchett's red ensemble proves why this vibrant hue is autumn's must-have shade
This chic combination shows us how versatile this bold hue can be for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Come on autumn, Carole Middleton’s knee high boots and camel wrap coat have got us ready for timeless cold weather styling
Carole Middleton's knee high boots and camel coat are such a classic combination that will see us through the autumn/winter months
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cate Blanchett's red ensemble proves why this vibrant hue is autumn's must-have shade
This chic combination shows us how versatile this bold hue can be for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham was way ahead when she wore this leopard print pencil skirt - it's the must-have item to make your wardrobe 10 times chicer
If you only add one thing to your autumn wardrobe, make it a leopard print pencil skirt
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emma Willis’ cosy white crochet jumper and icy blue jeans are the essentials you need when the weather can't make up its mind
The presenter found the perfect way to stay warm and cool in unpredictable weather
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Katie Holmes proves simple styling will always be chic in comfortable jeans and a crisp white shirt
We love Katie Holmes' effortlessly cool and laid-back look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Demi Moore's cable knit jumper, blue jeans and deep red leather loafers look is very When Harry Met Sally
Her autumnal outfit is the definition of cosycore
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Lorraine Kelly's low-key look proves a classic wool coat and comfortable trainers is the autumnal combination you can rely on
She was pictured celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary in Scotland
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We’re captivated by Cat Deeley’s slinky halterneck top – it instantly elevates a classic fashion formula
Cat Deeley just wore the most beautiful silk halterneck and jeans – it's casual chic on a whole new level
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Liv Tyler's unexpected red handbag is the ultimate accessory that will help you integrate this trending colour into your autumn looks
Liv Tyler educates us on how easily vibrant red can transform monochromatic looks
By Molly Smith Published