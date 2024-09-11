Pippa Middleton’s check blazer, neutral roll neck knit and blue jeans are the anti-trend essentials you need in your autumn wardrobe

Pippa Middleton always looks incredibly elegant in her summer dresses when sitting in the stands watching the tennis at Wimbledon, but if you ask me, autumn is where she really comes into her own, style-wise.

Case in point: this very chic ensemble. A blazer and jeans are key autumn capsule wardrobe staples, and really do make up the basics of my everyday wardrobe. This failsafe combination will help you navigate even the trickiest transitional weather days. Unseasonably warm? Take off the blazer and drape it over your shoulders! And if it's raining you can add ankle boots rather than ballet pumps or your best white trainers.

It works in all colour combinations, whether that's Pippa's white jeans and a blue blazer, or a super smart black blazer teamed with leopard print jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's sister was pictured out and about in London back in 2012, but this outfit looks every bit as good today. She teamed a pair of dark wash blue skinny jeans with an oatmeal-coloured roll neck jumper, adding this effortlessly elegant plaid jacket.

It's a very kind of Balmoral-ready, countryside chic look that we can totally imagine the Princess of Wales wearing, and is easy to recreate from the current high street collections.

Shop Pippa's look

Sezane Christie Houndstooth Jacket £170 at Sezane Sezane is one of the very best French clothing brands, and a favourite of the Middleton sisters. This blazer is available in sizes 4 to 20, and is firmly at the top of my autumn wishlist with its dreamy houndstooth motif. It's belted on the the model, just to show you another way to wear it. There's even a matching skirt or a co-ordinating pair of trousers if you like getting suited and booted. Whistles Sparkle Roll-Neck Wool-Blend Jumper £69 (was £99) at Selfridges When there are so many trending pieces to choose from - leopard print jeans, sequins and colour pop red to name just a few - it can be easy to overlook the elevated basics that are so important to mastering everyday sophistication. This Whistles knit will do the trick since the neutral hue will blend seamlessly into your wardrobe. Oh, and it's currently reduced in the sale! Zara Marine Jeans £29.99 at Zara Pippa is wearing skinny jeans, but for a fresher, more 2024 take on this look, try the Zara Marine jeans I can't get enough of. The shape is super flattering, and they're available in several different colours. A crisp white shirt, cable knit cardigan and boots will work well as an alternative to a blazer. They wash really well too - the raw hem just needs an occasional trim.

If you need even more inspiration on how jeans and a blazer should be your go-to outfit for autumnal days, check out this ensemble on Sienna Miller.

Pippa added a roomy black bag and a gold pinkie ring to her look, but to take this look to another level you could try the bestselling pair of By Pariah earrings that her sister loves, and have just landed back in stock. Run, don't walk...