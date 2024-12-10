Olivia Colman's latest look has convinced us to buy black satin dresses this party season—and it will convince you too 

A black satin dress is the ultimate wardrobe go-to for the festive season, and Olivia Colman just proved why. Over the weekend at the British Independent Film Awards, she wore a luxurious black dress with a dramatic bow neck and elegant long sleeves.

If you're searching for the perfect Christmas party outfit, this look offers all the inspiration you need. Festive dressing doesn't have to be exclusive to sequins or velvet; sometimes refined materials such as satin really speak louder, a glamorous satin dress is the kind of staple every winter capsule wardrobe deserves.

A little black dress is the ultimate wardrobe go-to that's able to effortlessly adapt to every occasion. From formal dinners to evening events, it's a wardrobe staple that will never go out of fashion. However, opting for satin immediately elevates this classic staple, making all the difference. For accessories, you could always opt for a sleek, tailored blazer over the top or a cosy fur jacket to really make your look pop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia's luxurious dress is from none other than Dolce & Gabbana,it features elegant satin sleeves and a long silhouette, which is ideal if you're looking for luxe festive occasionwear. The stand-out feature of this piece is the statement bow, which adds just the right amount of drama to the neckline. She pairs the dress with silver drop earrings and some silver and black open-toe heels.

Shop Black Satin Dresses & Accessories

Whether you're dressing up for a Christmas party or keeping it classic for New Years eve, this piece ensures that you'll look glamorous and sophisticated always. Plus you can wear a dress like this all-year-round, there is no limit.