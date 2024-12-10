Olivia Colman's latest look has convinced us to buy black satin dresses this party season—and it will convince you too
We've found the chicest styles to channel Olivia's look this season
A black satin dress is the ultimate wardrobe go-to for the festive season, and Olivia Colman just proved why. Over the weekend at the British Independent Film Awards, she wore a luxurious black dress with a dramatic bow neck and elegant long sleeves.
If you're searching for the perfect Christmas party outfit, this look offers all the inspiration you need. Festive dressing doesn't have to be exclusive to sequins or velvet; sometimes refined materials such as satin really speak louder, a glamorous satin dress is the kind of staple every winter capsule wardrobe deserves.
A little black dress is the ultimate wardrobe go-to that's able to effortlessly adapt to every occasion. From formal dinners to evening events, it's a wardrobe staple that will never go out of fashion. However, opting for satin immediately elevates this classic staple, making all the difference. For accessories, you could always opt for a sleek, tailored blazer over the top or a cosy fur jacket to really make your look pop.
Olivia's luxurious dress is from none other than Dolce & Gabbana,it features elegant satin sleeves and a long silhouette, which is ideal if you're looking for luxe festive occasionwear. The stand-out feature of this piece is the statement bow, which adds just the right amount of drama to the neckline. She pairs the dress with silver drop earrings and some silver and black open-toe heels.
Shop Black Satin Dresses & Accessories
Now discounted in the sale this satin maxi dress features a flattering wrap design and frilled sleeves. The wrap waist provides a comfortable fit that will shape and enhance any figure making it the perfect dress for winter styling.
In a flattering stretchy satin this dress is draped and gathered to create the asymmetric faux-wrap silhouette LBD that's traced with tonal lace at the neckline for a little romance.
This stylish column style dress is perfect for the party season ahead, from dinning out to wearing to a special occasion it's simply ideal. It's made from a satin mix fabric and features a diagonal contrasting panelling.
Made from recycled sterling silver these fabulous earrings are one of a kind, they are perfect for finishing off your warm winter looks both day and night. Plus they are now in the sale for a discounted price.
These heels have arrived just in time for the festive period. With a diamanté laced toe-strap an a sparkly metallic heel these will make any outfit pop, from a little black dress to some fitted tailored trousers.
Whether you're dressing up for a Christmas party or keeping it classic for New Years eve, this piece ensures that you'll look glamorous and sophisticated always. Plus you can wear a dress like this all-year-round, there is no limit.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
