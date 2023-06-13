Natalie Portman's straw hat and wrap dress is giving country club chic
On our way to buy a straw hat immediately!
Natalie Portman recently wore a straw hat and highly-patterned wrap dress to the 2023 French Open, and we're obsessed with the luxurious look.
You've likely heard of the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic by now - but in case you missed it, we're talking about dressing in luxury items signifying a quietly luxurious lifestyle and wardrobe.
Natalie Portman, on the other hand, just harnessed the perfect aesthetic balance between quiet luxury and smart-casual dressing - and we're obsessed!
The award-winning actress attended the French Open, sporting a truly chic, highly-patterned wrap dress (taking a page from Queen Letizia of Spain's powder blue wrap dress, perhaps?) from Claudie Pierlot, which featured a beige hue as a base and was emblazoned with a lavender floral motif throughout. The dress also featured a belt that cinched at the waist.
For accessories, she chose to go with a pair of peep-toe, black espadrille sandals, as well as a quite large pair of Ahlem black sunglasses and a black leather shoulder bag from Dior. The real star of her show, however, was her not-so-subtle Christian Dior straw hat, which was clearly the perfect finishing accessory for this enviable outfit.
Packable Braided Straw Hat, $29.50 (£23) | Madewell
Go ahead and throw this braided straw hat into your bag. It's perfectly unstructured so you don't have to be too careful when packing it up, whether you're at the beach, or even the French Open.
You can purchase Natalie's exact hat from Christian Dior for $890 (£711) - but since that may be just a tad out of our price range, we've found a similar style that won't quite break the bank - and good news, it's on sale.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
