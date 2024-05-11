I'm buying the £40 M&S Hermès Kelly lookalike before it sells out - it's the perfect day-to-night accessory
Hurry - it's selling fast!
Nothing in the world of fashion makes me forget my bank balance quite like a bag. But, despite a Hermès Kelly firmly topping my wishlist, the price tag is impossible for me to ignore.
When it comes to the best designer bags, Hermès is arguably the best. Handcrafted from rare heritage leather, the craftmanship is second-to-none and they are, well, stunning. The Birkin and Kelly models, in particular, are highly coveted, and while the Birkin might be the A-list-approved bag that first springs to mind, its Kelly that has always had my vote. Sadly, I don't have a spare 15 grand lying around – which is the cheapest you'll find a pre-owned one on Farfetch – so always keep an eye out for similar styles.
This £40 M&S Top Handle Tote bagis easily the closest I've found to Kelly. In fact, it's so strikingly similar, when I look at both bags side-by-side (above), it's not immediately obvious which is which.
This M&S Hermes lookalike gets rave reviews online, with one commenting: "Beautifully crafted, roomy and chic. You can tell it's been very well made, it's the perfect day-to-night bag." It's a steal at under £40, so you don't need to wait for the M&S sale to snap one up. It's also available in latte, which would make for a perfect spring capsule wardrobe addition.
M&S' faux leather top handle tote is the perfect day-to-night accessory - the long strap making it perfect to wear across your body for a more casual look, or remove it and use the top handles for added glamour in the evening. The twist lock undoes to reveal two compartments and a slip pocket to help keep all your essentials organised and easily accessible.
The perfect accessory to add to my capsule wardrobe (and ever-growing collection of bags), there are endless options for styling this piece, and I know it will be a bag I reach for time and time again – especially if I treat myself to the latte version too.
I'm clearly not the only fan of M&S' offering, with the Top Handle Tote selling fast, and customers already proud owners leaving rave reviews. One customer hailed the piece a "stunning bag", saying "amazing quality, a great addition to my wardrobe, definitely a staple."
"Absolute gem from M&S," another wrote. "This is a little diamond of a bag, so elegant and just perfect. Fantastic value for the price."
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
