Minnie Driver's flawless red dress and eye-catching necklace is the perfect wedding guest look
Attending the annual Serpentine Summer Party the actress glowed in a stunning embellished dress and statement necklace
Minnie Driver's recent look at the annual Serpentine Summer party is certainly one to note. The actress wore an embellished red dress styled with black accessories, and a beautiful statement necklace — offering us some serious summer inspiration!
With the arrival of warmer weather, many of are on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses. And although the options seem endless, taking styling inspiration from Minnie Driver's recent red look is a brilliant starting point. Her fabulous dress is a stand-out choice, but it's her chic accessories make this outfit really special.
The event, which was held in Kensington Gardens, is renowned for its high-profile guest list, and over the years it has had some iconic appearances, from Princess Diana's arrival in the infamous black dress to the recent attendance of the acclaimed athlete Venus Williams.
A post shared by Min. (@driverminnie)
A photo posted by on
She posted a picture in the look on social media, captioning it, ''The foxiest party of the year. Thanks for having me @serpentinegallery''.
And although there were plenty of fabulous looks, this one certainly stood out. The dress in question is from the London based brand Huishan Zhang, and is styled with a gold and black statement necklace from one of our favourite jewellery brands, Missoma. However, the exact necklace she is wearing is currently out of stock, but the brand has plenty of other fabulous options to help accessories your summer capsule wardrobe.
If you are wondering what colour suits me? Red is a fantastic option for those with warmer skin tones, and adding this hue to your special occasion wear can really boost confidence. Plus, there are plenty of red shades, so you're not limited to one option. We have put together some red dresses from our high-street favourites that are wedding guest-appropriate and offer similar silhouettes to Minnie's gown, and of course, we had to include some accessories!
shop similar dresses
This red satin dress features a subtle floral motif, making it a brilliant option for summer formal events, and great for transitioning from day to night.
Featuring tie straps and a square neckline, this piece is both playful and summery and would pair beautifully with heeled sandals. It also comes in black and cream, if red is not your go-to shade.
SHOP ACCESSORIES
When selecting the right accessories to wear to a wedding, consider complementary tones that enhance the colour of the dress. You can never go wrong with nudes or monochrome. Alternatively, pick a colour that is featured in your dress's pattern and match your accessories to that shade. This approach is certain to create a cohesive and fabulous feel.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Missoma should be added to your go-to list of places to shop, especially for accessories for formal events. This black enamel oval locket features a delicate chain and four white pearls.
This raffia clutch bag is already on my summer wishlist; it is a perfect piece for warm weather styling, and it features a detachable gold-tone shoulder strap.
Slingback heels should be a non-negotiable wardrobe staple. These are a perfect pick for wearing to special occasions, or could even be style with a white jeans outfit.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
'Throw out the rules' - Maya Brenner shares her 3 top jewellery styling tips (if you have no idea where to start)
Forget everything you thought you knew about accessorising
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Was Timothy Laurence married before Princess Anne and how did they meet?
Sir Timothy Laurence has been married to Princess Anne for decades and here's all you need to know about their royal romance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
'Throw out the rules' - Maya Brenner shares her 3 top jewellery styling tips (if you have no idea where to start)
Forget everything you thought you knew about accessorising
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Angellica Bell's comfy metallic trainers are the unexpected accessory we will be wearing everywhere this season
We're surprised by how much we love this look
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sienna Miller just styled a boho summer maxi dress in the most unexpected way
The queen of boho style surprised us by teaming a cream Chloe dress with black boots and chunky gold jewellery - we're taking notes ahead of Glastonbury
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gabby Logan's "grown up dress" is effortlessly chic and perfect for wedding season
Her navy blue midi dress by Victoria Beckham is the epitome of elegance
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Eva Longoria just wore the most incredible shimmering black gown at Vogue World - and now we're taking notes on glam styling
She opted for minimal accessories to really let her gown do the talking
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Hannah Waddingham just wore the most gorgeous halter dress - we'll be stealing her style for the sunny weather
She finished off the look with some statement sunnies and chunky gold earrings
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We're captivated by Duchess Sophie's chic navy jumpsuit and simple accessories - it's the best wedding guest outfit
The Duchess of Edinburgh has timeless style
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's chic puff-sleeve top is the arm-flattering style I'll be wearing all summer
The versatile style is perfect for day and night
By Kerrie Hughes Published