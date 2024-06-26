Minnie Driver's flawless red dress and eye-catching necklace is the perfect wedding guest look

Attending the annual Serpentine Summer Party the actress glowed in a stunning embellished dress and statement necklace

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Minnie Driver attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Minnie Driver's recent look at the annual Serpentine Summer party is certainly one to note. The actress wore an embellished red dress styled with black accessories, and a beautiful statement necklace — offering us some serious summer inspiration!

With the arrival of warmer weather, many of are on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses. And although the options seem endless, taking styling inspiration from Minnie Driver's recent red look is a brilliant starting point. Her fabulous dress is a stand-out choice, but it's her chic accessories make this outfit really special.

The event, which was held in Kensington Gardens, is renowned for its high-profile guest list, and over the years it has had some iconic appearances, from Princess Diana's arrival in the infamous black dress to the recent attendance of the acclaimed athlete Venus Williams.

A post shared by Min. (@driverminnie)

A photo posted by on

She posted a picture in the look on social media, captioning it, ''The foxiest party of the year. Thanks for having me @serpentinegallery''.

And although there were plenty of fabulous looks, this one certainly stood out. The dress in question is from the London based brand Huishan Zhang, and is styled with a gold and black statement necklace from one of our favourite jewellery brands, Missoma. However, the exact necklace she is wearing is currently out of stock, but the brand has plenty of other fabulous options to help accessories your summer capsule wardrobe.

If you are wondering what colour suits me? Red is a fantastic option for those with warmer skin tones, and adding this hue to your special occasion wear can really boost confidence. Plus, there are plenty of red shades, so you're not limited to one option. We have put together some red dresses from our high-street favourites that are wedding guest-appropriate and offer similar silhouettes to Minnie's gown, and of course, we had to include some accessories!

shop similar dresses

RIXO Benedict Floral-Jacquard Satin Dress

RIXO Floral Satin Dress

This red satin dress features a subtle floral motif, making it a brilliant option for summer formal events, and great for transitioning from day to night.

DOROTHA DRESS
Sezane Dorotha Dress

Featuring tie straps and a square neckline, this piece is both playful and summery and would pair beautifully with heeled sandals. It also comes in black and cream, if red is not your go-to shade.

Asymmetric ruffled dress
Mango Asymmetric ruffled dress

With a flowy silhouette and an off-the-shoulder design, this dress has a designer look without the high price point. It's ruffle detailing also makes this piece flattering for a range of body types too.

SHOP ACCESSORIES

When selecting the right accessories to wear to a wedding, consider complementary tones that enhance the colour of the dress. You can never go wrong with nudes or monochrome. Alternatively, pick a colour that is featured in your dress's pattern and match your accessories to that shade. This approach is certain to create a cohesive and fabulous feel.

HARRIS REED ORNATE LOCKET NECKLACE
Missoma Locket Necklace

Missoma should be added to your go-to list of places to shop, especially for accessories for formal events. This black enamel oval locket features a delicate chain and four white pearls.

GIARAFFIA CLUTCH BAG
Reiss Raffia Clutch Bag

This raffia clutch bag is already on my summer wishlist; it is a perfect piece for warm weather styling, and it features a detachable gold-tone shoulder strap.

ASOS DESIGN Samber 2 slingback stiletto heels in black
ASOS Slingback Heels

Slingback heels should be a non-negotiable wardrobe staple. These are a perfect pick for wearing to special occasions, or could even be style with a white jeans outfit.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

