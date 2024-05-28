Minnie Driver just wore the chicest red and navy outfit - we're taking notes on how to style this classic colour combination

Minnie Driver gave us a masterclass in how to wear contrasting colour beautifully, with a recent photograph in Cannes that had fans praising the actor's 'elegant' outfit.

"Heading to work today. Arguably the greatest commute in the entire world," wrote Minnie alongside a photograph of herself sitting barefoot on a boat in a chic ensemble that consisted of a silk navy dress, boxy bright red jacket, one of the best designer bags – a matching red Chanel bag, no less – and a straw hat with a thick black ribbon around the centre. It will come as no surprise that fans were approving of the actor's stylish outfit, taking to the comments section to compliment Minnie.

"Great outfit," wrote one fan. While another said, "Elegant as you do." And a third wrote, "I love Cannes! And you look splendid. The blue and red makes you look very regal." While another added, "You remind me of Grace Kelly." High praise indeed!

While navy blue and bright red might sound like a bold choice, wearing the matching red bag with the jacket ties the look together seamlessly. If you're unsure where to start, our what colour suits me guide has lots of expert advice. A straw hat, whether that's a fedora or wide-brimmed option, is always a chic addition to any summer outfit (we've recently been admiring Carole Middleton's stylish sun hats from the Wimbledon fashion archives), not to mention that it's a great way to protect the skin on the face from harmful UV rays.

Minnie's not the only one who has been giving us some fashion inspiration during the Cannes Film Festival. Cate Blachett also gave us a masterclass on how to wear double denim in a dressier way, with a relaxed denim shirt tucked into wide-leg denim trousers and sparkling aviator glasses. Speaking on a panel discussion at an event during the festival, she looked every inch the Hollywood star, despite wearing a more casual outfit.

Want to mimic Minnie's Cannes style? Start with an elegant navy dress and add bold accents with a jacket and clutch. While Minnie's pictured barefoot, you could also match your shoes - or add another bold colour into the mix.

Ted Baker Llauraa Satin Midaxi Slip Dress £157 (was £225) at Ted Baker This elegant navy dress is a dead ringer for Minnie's with a halter neckline and bow detail. Wear with heels for a more dressed up look, or dress it down like Minnie with sandals, a summer hat and oversized shopper. M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer £49.50 at M&S This is a real steal from M&S - this elegant red blazer with ruched detailing looks a lot more expensive than its £49.50 price tag. It comes in four different colours, including black if you want a more understated look. & Other Stories Grosgrain-Trimmed Straw Hat £29 at & Other Stories A classic straw hat for £29 is great cost per wear, considering how versatile it is. Wear to the beach, for a wedding, or just a day out running errands. This & Other Stories also comes in black, if you're option for a more monochrome look.