Carole Middleton uses this chic sun hat to elevate her summer looks

Carole Middleton made the headlines after the weddings of daughters Pippa and Kate Middleton for having impeccable mother-of-the-bride style. But her off-duty outfits are just as chic.

And one summery accessory appears to be a failsafe for Carole - a stylish fedora sun hat. The business owner has been pictured sporting a variety of styles throughout the years, but it's her Wimbledon looks where this style really comes into its own.

The fedora is a summer staple and less high maintenance than a larger floppy wide-brimmed sun hat. You can spot a fedora style thanks to its wide brim shape and indented crown. Sun hats like Carole's often have a wide ribbon around the centre of the hat. It's a great addition to a spring caspule wardrobe that will see you into the summer months.

We've seen Kate Middleton's mother wear this style to Wimbledon before, pairing a stylish straw hat with a navy ribbon for an outing to the tennis event in 2021. Carole teamed the accessory with a coral linen dress and daughter Kate's favourite espadrille wedge sandals.

Carole also wore this signature look to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2019, pairing a monochrome sunhat with a graphic-print green dress for a different take on summe style.

Carole has previously revealed how she enjoys shopping and told The Telegraph that Peter Jones is her "happy place" (via Tatler). The pulication also revealed that she "loves Samantha Sung’s shirt dresses and Goat, but likes to shop in the sale".

Shop Carole's straw hat style here

Reiss Womens Camel Ashbourne Wool Fedora Hat £68 at Selfridges This elegant fedora from Reiss is a chic way to wear the trend, with a classic pinched crown and tonal grosgrain ribbon. Mint Velvet Cream Buckle Strap Fedora Hat £32 (was £59) at Mint Velvet This monochrome fedora is a steal in the sale at just £32, reduced from £59. Mimic Carole's style by wearing yours with a bold patterned dress. New Look Stone Straw Effect Fedora Hat £12.99 at New Look Perhaps our favourite of the bunch in terms of style, this striking fedora from New Look is just £12.99 and comes in three different colour ways.