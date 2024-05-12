Carole Middleton uses this chic sun hat to elevate her summer looks
Carole Middleton's chic summer wardrobe is enviable and this is one of her signature pieces when the warm weather hits
Carole Middleton made the headlines after the weddings of daughters Pippa and Kate Middleton for having impeccable mother-of-the-bride style. But her off-duty outfits are just as chic.
And one summery accessory appears to be a failsafe for Carole - a stylish fedora sun hat. The business owner has been pictured sporting a variety of styles throughout the years, but it's her Wimbledon looks where this style really comes into its own.
The fedora is a summer staple and less high maintenance than a larger floppy wide-brimmed sun hat. You can spot a fedora style thanks to its wide brim shape and indented crown. Sun hats like Carole's often have a wide ribbon around the centre of the hat. It's a great addition to a spring caspule wardrobe that will see you into the summer months.
We've seen Kate Middleton's mother wear this style to Wimbledon before, pairing a stylish straw hat with a navy ribbon for an outing to the tennis event in 2021. Carole teamed the accessory with a coral linen dress and daughter Kate's favourite espadrille wedge sandals.
Carole also wore this signature look to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2019, pairing a monochrome sunhat with a graphic-print green dress for a different take on summe style.
Carole has previously revealed how she enjoys shopping and told The Telegraph that Peter Jones is her "happy place" (via Tatler). The pulication also revealed that she "loves Samantha Sung’s shirt dresses and Goat, but likes to shop in the sale".
Shop Carole's straw hat style here
This elegant fedora from Reiss is a chic way to wear the trend, with a classic pinched crown and tonal grosgrain ribbon.
This monochrome fedora is a steal in the sale at just £32, reduced from £59. Mimic Carole's style by wearing yours with a bold patterned dress.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
