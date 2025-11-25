Mary Berry's rose-pink blazer and statement necklace transform her all-black outfit into something so fun
Both of them were instantly eye-catching and she proved why we should all have a few pieces like these in our wardrobe
We all know how elegant a head-to-toe black ensemble can be and they’re some of the most versatile to style. Deep down we also know they’re not perhaps the most exciting looks we can put together from our winter capsule wardrobe staples.
However, with a bright blazer and some statement jewellery, Mary Berry has shown that you can transform an all-black outfit into something just as wearable and a lot more fun. She attended the launch of Cicoria by Angela Hartnett in September wearing a pink blazer covered with tiny stars with a black top and trousers.
Pastel pinks have been a big autumn/winter fashion colour trend for 2025, but the colour of Mary’s jacket was far more vibrant.
Shop Pink Blazers
Currently 40% off for Black Friday, this hot pink blazer has a gorgeous texture to it. It's got flattering darts and Princess seams giving it extra shaping and it's fully lined. There are functional pockets and if you really want to embrace the colour for winter, Boden also makes matching trousers.
The Elandra blazer from Phase Eight is more of a pastel shade of pink and it's got a flowing longline silhouette. Like Mary Berry's jacket it's single-breasted, and it has smart notched lapels. Throw this on with a black jumper and trousers or a knitted dress and you're sure to make a statement.
Shop Statement Necklaces
No matter what she’d have worn, the blazer would be the literal star of the show, so choosing black clothing leaned into this. It sounds simple - and that’s because it is - but if you’re ever unsure how to wear bright colours, the easiest way is to go entirely neutral with the rest of your outfit.
It helps to balance things out and the femininity of the pink blazer worked well with Mary’s very minimal top and trousers. This was a sophisticated, grown-up way to wear rose-pink and the baking legend added a chunky faux pearl necklace.
Like her jacket, there’s no way you couldn’t notice this piece of jewellery as it’s very bold and structured. Even if you love wearing dainty items day-to-day, it’s worth having at least one statement, affordable jewellery option in your collection.
They instantly jazz up a plain outfit and the size of the pearl-esque beads on Mary’s necklace made it feel modern and sculptural. Chunky gold or silver necklaces would also work well with an all-black outfit and a vivid jacket.
Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter what the shade is or which element is bringing the pop of colour to an outfit. You could go for bright boots or a bag instead of a blazer and it would still offset the neutrality of the rest of your ensemble.
Mary Berry’s look was very beautiful, though, and the addition of the necklace as well as her rose-pink blazer gave it a fashion-forward edge. She wore it to a launch, though something like this wouldn’t look out of place at a party or date night.
The acclaimed cookery writer also loves wearing this blazer with other colourful designs as well as black clothing. In July last year Mary brought it with her to Wimbledon when she attended in a patterned shirt dress. It was seen draped carefully over her arm as she arrived at the club.
It just goes to show that just because a piece is more "out-there" doesn’t mean you can’t get a lot of wear out of it in different ways if you pick a colour that you love.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
