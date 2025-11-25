Mary Berry's rose-pink blazer and statement necklace transform her all-black outfit into something so fun

We all know how elegant a head-to-toe black ensemble can be and they’re some of the most versatile to style. Deep down we also know they’re not perhaps the most exciting looks we can put together from our winter capsule wardrobe staples.

However, with a bright blazer and some statement jewellery, Mary Berry has shown that you can transform an all-black outfit into something just as wearable and a lot more fun. She attended the launch of Cicoria by Angela Hartnett in September wearing a pink blazer covered with tiny stars with a black top and trousers.

Pastel pinks have been a big autumn/winter fashion colour trend for 2025, but the colour of Mary’s jacket was far more vibrant.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Opera House)

Shop Pink Blazers

Boden Pink Stamford Texture Blazer £113.40 (Was £189) at Boden Currently 40% off for Black Friday, this hot pink blazer has a gorgeous texture to it. It's got flattering darts and Princess seams giving it extra shaping and it's fully lined. There are functional pockets and if you really want to embrace the colour for winter, Boden also makes matching trousers. Phase Eight Elandra Pink Tux Blazer £75 (Was £149) at Phase Eight The Elandra blazer from Phase Eight is more of a pastel shade of pink and it's got a flowing longline silhouette. Like Mary Berry's jacket it's single-breasted, and it has smart notched lapels. Throw this on with a black jumper and trousers or a knitted dress and you're sure to make a statement. Reiss Single Breasted Suit Jacket £118 (Was £250) at Reiss This Reiss suit jacket is selling out fast in the sale and is made from material infused with linen for a breathable yet structured finish. The waist is cinched and the shoulders are slightly padded to give more shaping.

Shop Statement Necklaces

Phase Eight Jumble Bead Necklace £21.75 (Was £29) at Phase Eight Currently 25% off, the Jumble Bead Necklace is plain silver and would work well with other silver accessories during party season. It's chunky and adjustable with the clasp, which is great if you want to style it with slightly higher necklines. Michael Nash Jewelry Pearl Choker £73 at Wolf & Badger Mary Berry's necklace was a key part of her outfit in September and this choker is made up of giant pearl beads that would be equally as eye-catching. The design is simple and this necklace would be a sensational accessory for an all-black outfit. Oliver Bonas Lud Pebble Link Necklace £29.50 at Oliver Bonas This statement gold-toned collar necklace features large overlapping pebble-shaped discs threaded through a fine chain. The adjustable lobster clasp fastening means you can wear at your preferred length too.

No matter what she’d have worn, the blazer would be the literal star of the show, so choosing black clothing leaned into this. It sounds simple - and that’s because it is - but if you’re ever unsure how to wear bright colours, the easiest way is to go entirely neutral with the rest of your outfit.

It helps to balance things out and the femininity of the pink blazer worked well with Mary’s very minimal top and trousers. This was a sophisticated, grown-up way to wear rose-pink and the baking legend added a chunky faux pearl necklace.

Like her jacket, there’s no way you couldn’t notice this piece of jewellery as it’s very bold and structured. Even if you love wearing dainty items day-to-day, it’s worth having at least one statement, affordable jewellery option in your collection.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Opera House)

They instantly jazz up a plain outfit and the size of the pearl-esque beads on Mary’s necklace made it feel modern and sculptural. Chunky gold or silver necklaces would also work well with an all-black outfit and a vivid jacket.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter what the shade is or which element is bringing the pop of colour to an outfit. You could go for bright boots or a bag instead of a blazer and it would still offset the neutrality of the rest of your ensemble.

Mary Berry’s look was very beautiful, though, and the addition of the necklace as well as her rose-pink blazer gave it a fashion-forward edge. She wore it to a launch, though something like this wouldn’t look out of place at a party or date night.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Opera House)

The acclaimed cookery writer also loves wearing this blazer with other colourful designs as well as black clothing. In July last year Mary brought it with her to Wimbledon when she attended in a patterned shirt dress. It was seen draped carefully over her arm as she arrived at the club.

It just goes to show that just because a piece is more "out-there" doesn’t mean you can’t get a lot of wear out of it in different ways if you pick a colour that you love.