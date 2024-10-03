Winter coat season is here - and Martine McCutcheon's shearling outerwear perfectly balances cosiness and unbeatable style

A sudden drop in temperature can only mean one thing - it's finally time to dig out your favourite outerwear. If you're in the market for a new coat to see you through autumn and winter in style, Martine McCutcheon may have just found the perfect piece...

Finding a practical coat for chilly weather that also delivers on style points is no mean feat. Rain jackets don't tend to tick all the sartorial boxes, and heavy fur isn't appropriate for every occasion. That's where lightweight yet cosy shearling styles come in.

Martine McCutcheon shared a snap to Instagram of her new winter capsule wardrobe purpose, and fans can't get enough of her snug jacket. Thankfully, she shared exactly where it's from - and we've found some more similar pieces on the high street.

Exact match ASOS Design Borg Funnel Neck Jacket £80 at ASOS Martine confirmed that this is her exact jacket from ASOS. We love the black trims and statement buttons that make it easy to style with other black basics in your autumn capsule wardrobe. But you'll want to act fast - it's selling out very quickly. Mango Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués £119.99 at Mango We love this Mango coat that has a similar feel to Martine's in a slightly darker hue. If your wardrobe is packed full of browns and beiges, this is the outerwear investment to go for. With handy pockets, it's a versatile and practical everyday piece. M&S Borg Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket £89 at M&S M&S coats can't be beaten and this is no exception. With a much more premium feel than the price tag suggests, this aviator style is both trendy and cosy. In a boxy, oversized silhouette, it's ideal for layering with the best wool jumpers all winter.

Martine's Instagram followers couldn't get enough of her look, with one commenting "loving your jacket," and others noting how 'snuggly' it looks. Shearling textures will not only keep you warm, but they add a fashionable feel to any outfit that isn't quite as formal as faux fur.

There's no denying that white winter coats are slightly risky, but they brighten up any neutral seasonal outfit in an instant. Martine's particular coat has black trims that work wonderfully to tie in with her dark beanie and black top layered underneath.

If you've been on the hunt for the best winter coats for petites, a jacket is the ideal investment. With a shorter length, they work well for petits who don't want their winter coat to swallow their frame.

A jacket like this is ideal for the transition between autumn and winter as it adds a layer of warmth that won't cause you to overheat. Plus, it's the perfect smart-casual piece that you can wear pretty much anywhere - and it comes celeb approved.