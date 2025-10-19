This leopard print jacket is spot on for anyone nervous about wearing animal print - I just bought mine in the sale

If you're looking to give your autumn capsule wardrobe a refresh but aren't sure where to start, I would always recommend opting for some leopard print. As a fashion editor, I have written about, styled up, and worn big cat spots for years, and leopard really is up there as the most versatile pattern that is always in the style spotlight.

Despite the fact that it is totally evergreen and will stay on trend season after season, some women are still nervous about wearing animal print. Some see it as a little garish or one of those looks reserved for younger shoppers, but I promise that is really not the case – it’s just all down to some savvy shopping to find the best items for you. The key to making leopard spots look chic and classic is choosing the right kind of product and print. Rather than anything very bright or oversized, look for softer and muted colourways and wild patterns that look as close to the real deal as possible, and opt for simple yet stylish staples that will lift your outfit without feeling OTT or overpowering.

A perfect example of grown-up leopard spots is this Mango faux fur jacket, which I recently bought for less than half price in the Asos sale. I already own an endless amount of animal print, but I just had to buy this cover-up as soon as I saw it.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the jacket

Mango Leopard Print Fur Jacket in Brown £46 (was £119.99) at Asos I already adore this jacket and know it will be a firm favourite piece for years to come. I like to wear it open and loose, but there are double-breasted buttons at the front that fasten up for a more polished feel. It's fully lined and there are handy hidden pockets too. It's on sale, but there are still a few sizes available to buy - don't hang around, though, as I predict this one will sell out quickly.

Shop more leopard print jackets

H&M Leopard Print Jacket £37.99 at H&M This collar-free jacket has a sportier bomber jacket type of fit, which gives the trend a low-key spin. Wear with wide-leg jeans and a bright woolly hat. River Island Brown Leopard Print Faux Fur Jacket £79 at River Island A cropped length number like this one will work particularly well on petite frames and will inject some fun into an all-black or neutral-toned outfit. Mint Velvet Leopard Print Faux Fur Jacket £190 at Mint Velvet This animal print design has a very modern vibe thanks to the combination of a high funnel neck and a soft, sandy base colour. Wear with tailored trousers and trainers.

I was instantly drawn to the darker colours that feel a little more subtle than some other animal print jackets I’ve seen, and I loved that the fabric looked cosy and furry but not overly fluffy. Now that it has arrived, I can confirm it looks and feels just as gorgeous in real life. In fact, it's one of the softest jackets I’ve ever owned, and I can only compare it to a fluffy kitten’s tummy - I genuinely can't stop stroking it when I’m wearing it!

The boxier shape sits on my hips, which is perfect for layering over my outfit without overwhelming me in fabric, and the sleeves are a little longer, so it feels nice and snug all over when I'm wearing it. I've popped it on during a couple of chilly mornings this week, and the lined polyester fabric works wonders to keep me toasty. I bought it for autumn, but now that I know how warm it is, I'm sure it will be useful during the winter months too.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

I like the wider lapels and collar that are oversized but without being too exaggerated, and the double-breasted, matching brown buttons give it a slightly smarter feel while still being very relaxed and comfortable to wear.

It's very easy to style up too. I have already worn it over a denim shirt and my M&S carrot leg jeans for a low-key weekend ensemble, with a white shirt and A-line skirt for work, and I will sling it over an LBD as a fresh take on date night outfits. The jacket is great for day or night wear, and I can see myself wearing it with sparkles and velvet over party season too.

This jacket is a classic that will last for years and years to come and can be worn in so many ways - oh, and did I mention it's currently 61% off at Asos right now? This total bargain will add a soft and luxurious feel to any wardrobe.