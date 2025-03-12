I did a double take when I saw this floral midi dress from M&S - it looks just like Rixo for a fraction of the price
This lace trim midi dress just landed online for £45
As a fashion editor, I'm always on the lookout for pieces that have just landed online that are going to sell out fast. And I have to admit, all that time shopping online does have its benefits - I can spot a bargain from a mile away!
Whilst checking out the new in section at M&S earlier today, this pretty blue midi dress totally stopped me in my tracks. Thanks to the lace trim, tea dress design and eye-catching colour it's one of the best designer lookalikes I've seen for ages.
It's incredibly similar to a £245 dress I have on my wishlist from the new Rixo spring/summer collection, and the reason I'm particularly loving this style of dress at the moment is for its versatility. Anyone else finding the unpredictable weather a bit of a pain when deciding what to wear?
Not only is it of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, it's ideal for a wedding in the warmer months, but can be layered up in a casual way in the meantime. Sunny day? Your best white trainers and bare legs will complement this midi perfectly. Fooled by fool's spring? Knee high boots, tights, a chunky knit layered over the top and a smart coat will keep this dress cosy!
M&S Rixo lookalike
Available in an impressive size range, which includes three lengths (petite, regular and tall), mark my words this dress will fly off the virtual shelves. The sleeves are that little bit longer than on the Rixo dress if you prefer more arm coverage, and it is also machine washable. The V-neckline and lace trim is cleverly placed to be perfectly flattering.
It's easy to see why Rixo is one of the best British clothing brands - this midi dress from the new collection is completely stunning. It's an updated version of the bestselling Clarice dress, and the bias cut falls beautifully. The neckline is cut just right so you can still wear a bra underneath, however this design is £200 more than the M&S option, and it is dry clean only.
There's even a matching top available at M&S if you're a 'jeans and a nice top' fan, or if you simply cannot get enough of this expensive-looking floral motif.
It's already receiving some glowing reviews too, with one happy customer writing: "This pretty summer dress is so easy to wear and to take on my holiday. I am usually a size 12 and 5’5” but I bought a size 14R, which fitted perfectly and reached a nice length from my ankles.
"The material is light and I thought the larger size would hang better, which it did. Lovely dress to go out to dinner, dress with heels or else with trainers or sandals if going on a visit somewhere."
I personally love Rixo dresses, and have nothing but good things to say about them if you've got an event coming up or are after the best wedding guest dresses. However, £245 is a lot to spend on a new dress, so if you're searching for an alternative while you save up for the real deal, M&S has got you covered.
Shop more new in M&S
As unlikely as it sounds, cow print is trending big time at the moment. A skirt is a really easy way to work it into your wardrobe, and one customer wrote: "Skims my hips nicely and makes me look quite slim!"
Currently the number one bestseller in coats and jackets, this blazer will be gone before the weekend. Truly, it looks like it should cost ten times the price.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
