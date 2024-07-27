This ‘pretty’ and ‘functional’ crossbody looks just like the viral Coach Baguette Bag - and it's the perfect wedding guest accessory

M&S shoppers are raving about a new crossbody bag that's just dropped on the retailer's website - and it gives you the look of the Coach Baguette Bag for nearly half the price.

Some of the best designer bags can cost several thousands of pounds, meaning that affordable designer handbags are still pricey. But getting the look of a high-end, viral style doesn't have to leave you out of pocket as there are a huge range of styles whose designs rival, and look incredibly similar to, many of the more expensive pieces out there on the market.

Take the brilliant M&S lookalike for The Row's Margaux bag or the M&S Loewe lookalike tote as just two examples! The high-street store is home to so many pieces that can pass for their designer counterparts and their latest offering is no different.

The Cole Hann Leather Mini Shoulder Bag has just dropped on their online store and, at £200, it's nearly half the price of the latest Coach release - and looks just like it.

Shop Coach Baguette Bag Lookalike

Coach Studio Baguette Bag £375 at Coach Coach's latest release is a timeless and classic style that will fit effortlessly into any wardrobe. With a push-lock closure, buttery-soft leather, and plenty of pockets to keep you organised on the go, it's perfect for everyday - and it's detachable straps let you carry it by hand, as a short shoulder bag, or a crossbody - how versatile! Cole Hann Leather Mini Shoulder Bag £200 at M&S Crafted from leather with a subtle pebbled texture, this crossbody is the perfect mini-style for those days where you don't need to carry too much stuff, or those nights where it's only your lipstick and phone you want on you. With a front pocket and internal zipped pocket as well as its main compartment, this sleek bag is streamline and chic - plus it's detachable strap allows it to be worn both as a short shoulder bag or a crossbody.

The crossbody bag only just dropped on the M&S website, just as the Coach bag was only just released online, but shoppers are already raving about it. "I love this little handbag," one reviewer gushed. "It's the perfect size and style for everyday errands; pretty, functional and just what the doctor ordered. I couldn't be happier with it."

Another added, "It looks more expensive than it is. Excellent soft leather and holds more than expected." One shopper even called it the 'perfect little bag,' adding, "Sometimes you just need a little small handbag to go out for dinner and this is a wonderful one!"

The biggest difference between the two styles is their colour-ways, with the Coach bag being available in black, maple brown, pink, and a stunning aquamarine shade, while the M&S lookalike only comes in brown or black. However, when it comes to building and maintaining a functional autumn capsule wardrobe, keeping your accessories limited to more versatile shades will allow you to wear them more and style them with more ease.