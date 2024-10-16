This £16.50 M&S bracelet is almost identical to the Van Cleef & Arpels clover bracelet - and it's the perfect Christmas present
This is a jewellery staple simply too good to miss.
This M&S black and gold tone bracelet has an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra style that features iconic clover detailing. However, you can buy this piece for a fraction of the price.
Can M&S ever get it wrong? Not in our eyes. Recently, my list of M&S autumn top picks is ever-growing, and their collections consistently hit the nail on the head. From the chicest seasonal staples to unparalleled designer lookalikes for high-street prices. So it's no surprise that they've done it again with this elegant beaded wristwear. Not only is this a stylish accessory to see you through autumn/winter, but it's also an uncanny match to the coveted Alhambra bracelet that costs thousands of pounds, and the best part is that it's £16.50.
Van Cleef & Arpels a prestigious brand with an iconic reputation, and is extremely popular amongst our favourite a-listers and even royalty. Over the years, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have been spotted wearing the clover style. Plus Jennifer Lopez is often captured wearing their luxurious Yellow Gold Lion Head bracelet. However, the downside to being a fan of their signature styles is the price tag. The Vintage Alhambra bracelet retails for just over £4,000, making it the ultimate jewellery to invest in but not affordable for everyone.
Shop the M&S bracelet
This lookalike is a fashion find worth sharing and it won't cost you a small fortune making it a must-have in our eyes. Not only is it fabulous because of its uncanny resemblance to the well-loved Van Cleef & Arpels style, but it's luxurious gold tone beads and black detailing are ideal for the upcoming months ahead.
With the festive season right around the corner invitations to special occasions begin, and having some staple jewellery is a great hack for elevating autumn/winter looks quickly and effortlessly.
Picture this bracelet styled with a little black dress, a sleek tailored blazer, and your favourite black slingback heels for an evening out. Or add some sparkle to your day-to-day outfit; for example, wear some denim barrel-leg jeans , the best wool jumpers and leather brogues. You really can't go wrong with a piece of gold-tone jewellery. It pairs so well with autumnal or wintery colours such as cherry reds, chocolatey browns, or earthy khaki tones, making this the ultimate accessory to liven up your existing staples from your autumn capsule wardrobes .
However there are some core differences to the bracelets, the most significant being the material used. The Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet is made from 18K yellow gold, features the mineral gemstone onyx, and of course features a hallmark clasp too. However, if you want to get the designer look for a small proportion of the original price, then this bracelet should certainly be on your radar. Or if you've been a fan of Van Cleef & Arpels for a while but don't have the budget for this piece of jewellery, this M&S lookalike is a fabulous pick that gives the same feel and style for a lot less.
Shop other M&S Jewellery
Another standout piece which resembles the Van Cleef clover style, however, the burgundy colour and love heart detailing sets this piece apart making it a must-have pick.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
5 ways to protect your garden from heavy rain this season: limit the damaging effects
Now is the time to prepare your garden for the worst of the treacherous UK weather
By Emily Smith Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s raspberry mini dress is tempting us away from a muted winter colour palette
Princess Beatrice just wore a fabulous deep pink mini dress with tights and boots and she's inspired us to add this shade into our wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Amanda Holden proves all-grey dressing is far from dull in flattering suit trousers and the coat of our dreams - her casual style is so glamorous
Amanda Holden's grey tailored coat is a stunning statement piece we're desperate to get our hands on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Mary is a vision in orange - her cosy tailored coat brings a vibrant pop of colour to her quiet luxury all-burgundy look
We love Queen Mary's bright and bold take on the burgundy trend with her stunning orange coat creating a unique and colourful look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Demi Moore proves that denim isn't only for daywear - pairing the chicest black denim skirt with a fabulous bouclé blazer and slingback heels
This is a styling combination that should be on everyone's radar this festive season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Winslet's skinny jeans, toffee-toned Chelsea boots and big blazer looked effortless and elegant all at once
Kate Winslet has shown us how to style skinny jeans in the most chic and fuss-free way and we're definitely going to be giving this a go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's all white 'girls night out' look with sparkly bow heels is the sleek winter style we're gravitating towards
Helen Skelton and Sara Davies both looked stunning as they enjoyed a 'proper girls night out' together
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Winslet's vibrant red jumpsuit offers the perfect style inspiration for special occasion wear - we're adding similar styles straight to our baskets
Kate Winslet made a glamorous appearance in red to accept the Golden Icon Award
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's simple yet sultry mini dress with a satin collared blazer struck the perfect balance of understated and sophisticated
You can likely recreate Victoria's chic party look with pieces you already have in your wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's winter style never misses the mark - and her cool cosy puffer coat has got us dashing to buy our own
Claudia Winkleman's cosy puffer coat is a winter staple that couldn't be easier to style with our everyday outfits this season
By Emma Shacklock Published