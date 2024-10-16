This £16.50 M&S bracelet is almost identical to the Van Cleef & Arpels clover bracelet - and it's the perfect Christmas present

This M&S black and gold tone bracelet has an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra style that features iconic clover detailing. However, you can buy this piece for a fraction of the price.

Can M&S ever get it wrong? Not in our eyes. Recently, my list of M&S autumn top picks is ever-growing, and their collections consistently hit the nail on the head. From the chicest seasonal staples to unparalleled designer lookalikes for high-street prices. So it's no surprise that they've done it again with this elegant beaded wristwear. Not only is this a stylish accessory to see you through autumn/winter, but it's also an uncanny match to the coveted Alhambra bracelet that costs thousands of pounds, and the best part is that it's £16.50.

Van Cleef & Arpels a prestigious brand with an iconic reputation, and is extremely popular amongst our favourite a-listers and even royalty. Over the years, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have been spotted wearing the clover style. Plus Jennifer Lopez is often captured wearing their luxurious Yellow Gold Lion Head bracelet. However, the downside to being a fan of their signature styles is the price tag. The Vintage Alhambra bracelet retails for just over £4,000, making it the ultimate jewellery to invest in but not affordable for everyone.

Shop the M&S bracelet

Per Una Black Clover Beaded Wristwear £16.50 at M&S This lookalike is a fashion find worth sharing and it won't cost you a small fortune making it a must-have in our eyes. Not only is it fabulous because of its uncanny resemblance to the well-loved Van Cleef & Arpels style, but it's luxurious gold tone beads and black detailing are ideal for the upcoming months ahead. Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Bracelet £4,200 at Van Cleef Arpels Made from high-quality materials, this is a piece of jewellery that will last a lifetime. Since its origins, Van Cleef & Arpels has kept a legacy of strong design and excellent craftsmanship, meaning all of their designs are made to a superior quality.

With the festive season right around the corner invitations to special occasions begin, and having some staple jewellery is a great hack for elevating autumn/winter looks quickly and effortlessly.

Picture this bracelet styled with a little black dress, a sleek tailored blazer, and your favourite black slingback heels for an evening out. Or add some sparkle to your day-to-day outfit; for example, wear some denim barrel-leg jeans , the best wool jumpers and leather brogues. You really can't go wrong with a piece of gold-tone jewellery. It pairs so well with autumnal or wintery colours such as cherry reds, chocolatey browns, or earthy khaki tones, making this the ultimate accessory to liven up your existing staples from your autumn capsule wardrobes .

However there are some core differences to the bracelets, the most significant being the material used. The Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet is made from 18K yellow gold, features the mineral gemstone onyx, and of course features a hallmark clasp too. However, if you want to get the designer look for a small proportion of the original price, then this bracelet should certainly be on your radar. Or if you've been a fan of Van Cleef & Arpels for a while but don't have the budget for this piece of jewellery, this M&S lookalike is a fabulous pick that gives the same feel and style for a lot less.

Shop other M&S Jewellery

M&S Gold Maxi Tear Drop Stud £14 at M&S These earrings are a fantastic lookalike to the Bottega Veneta drop earrings that have been heavily trending this year, and they are a bestselling style at M&S so grab yours quick. Autograph Burgundy Heart Bracelet £22.50 at M&S Another standout piece which resembles the Van Cleef clover style, however, the burgundy colour and love heart detailing sets this piece apart making it a must-have pick. M&S Gold Tone Snake T-bar Multirow Necklace £14 at M&S If you're looking for a new necklace this gold tone piece will be your new go-to. Perfect for wearing solo or layer up with various necklace styles for an elevated look.