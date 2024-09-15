Love the UGG mini ankle boots but want more foot support? These M&S fur-lined boots are just what you’re looking for

Just in time for autumn, M&S have released a pair of super cosy fur-lined ankle boots that look just like the viral UGG mini ankle boots but offer more grip and better support.

Suede boots are an autumn staple, with their soft texture adding flair to the cosy-chic styles we lean towards in the cooler months. There are a variety of stylish suede boot styles, from knee-high boots with kitten heels to chunky Dr Martens with platform soles, but none has taken the season by storm like the cosy UGG mini ankle boots.

You love them or you hate them. Or you love them but haven't invested in a pair as they don't offer the grip or long-term comfortable wear you need from a supportive shoe. If that's the case, you might want to try out the UGG lookalikes that have just dropped on the M&S website.

The retailer has released many pieces this year that look like a different designer styles, our current favourites being the M&S Toteme scarf coat lookalike and the £35 M&S shearling tote that reminds of us of the trending DeMellier style. But these UGG lookalikes might take the top spot as they're uncannily similar to the popular style but feature a more gripping, easy-to-walk-in cleated sole.

This cleated sole helps to prevent slips and trips while also giving the boots a less rigid sole than UGGs are traditionally known for having. All round, they're a great alternative and are available in both UGG's iconic warm-toned brown suede and a deeper chocolate brown tone too.

Shop M&S UGG lookalike boots

Dune London Leather Faux Fur Lining Flatform Ankle Boots £120 at M&S A timeless, easy-to-style boot, these Dune London UGG lookalikes are cosy, comfortable and stylish. Crafted from luxe European suede with a soft faux fur lining, they'll keep your toes toasty throughout the autumn season, with the cropped ankle boots cutting off at a flattering height to elongate the leg and work with any trousers you want to pair them with. Their flatform sole is cleated to help prevent slips and trips, with the thick cushioning making them comfortable to wear all day too. UGG Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin Boots £155 at Selfridges Often sold out due to the high demand for this adorable mini UGG style, the UGG Classic Mini Boots are comfy, cosy and easy-style. With the classic UGG rounded toe, suede fabric and puffed up silhouette, they're a classic style that'll forever be on trend. With a sweet asymmetric topline, they're easy to pair with any autumn-ready trousers, while the brown sheepskin suede adds a warm tone to any look. Available in a variety of neutral suede tones, there's a style for everyone to love.

Shoppers can't rave about the boots enough, with those on the Dune website calling them 'beautiful'. One reviewer wrote, "Very comfy, stylish shoes - very warm too." While another added, "Stunning ankle boots and brilliant quality."

Styling the M&S boots, you want to lean into the cosiness offered by their fur lining and soft suede look. Pull on your most flattering pair of jeans, layer on a cosy knitted jumper and, on those terribly cold days, add a stylish hat and warm winter scarf too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finish off with an autumnal handbag like the viral burgundy Puffy Baguette Bag from M&S that never fails to add some autumnal flair to any look and head out to spend the rest of your day in comfort, with your feet keeping nice and warm no matter the weather.