M&S just released the perfect autumn coat - it looks just like Toteme's scarf jacket and costs a fraction of the price

M&S have released a new autumn coat that looks just like the viral Toteme scarf jacket - it's a fraction of the price and gives the exact same look.

As we head into autumn, we're keen to fill our autumn capsule wardrobes with warm and cosy pieces that can help us battle the seasonal chill in style. And while it would be wonderful to buy designer bags and high-end flattering coats to get a chic and refined look, that's just not possible or sustainable when it comes to budget.

But thanks to M&S, who have released a number of designer lookalikes this season including a stunning shearling tote bag that looks like the much more expensive DeMellier style, we can channel the feel of designer without shelling out for it.

Their latest coat release is no different. The new 'Textured Detachable Scarf Wrap Coat' has just dropped on the M&S website and with its relaxed fit, cosy detachable scarf and intricate contrast trims, it looks nearly identical to the 'Scarf-overlay Contrast-trim Jacket' by designer brand Toteme that went viral earlier this year.

With the Toteme piece retailing for £810 and the M&S lookalike costing just £75, we're snapping up the rival coat before it sells out.

Shop M&S Toteme Lookalike Coat

Toteme Scarf-overlay Contrast-trim Relaxed-fit Wool-blend Jacket £810 at Selfridges Made from 88% wool, this coat is designed to keep you warm even on the coolest of autumn days. The sophisticated and chic relaxed fit, with a longline hem and comfortable wide arms, is the perfect piece to throw over any outfit you put together, with the patch pockets, scarf overlay, contrast stitch trims and felt texture all working to create a structured though comfortable coat that you'll go back to time and time again. M&S Textured Detachable Scarf Wrap Coat £75 at M&S With a felt-textured fabric making up the body of this coat, you get a sleek and chic look that's easy to style and pair with any of your go-to autumn outfits. With a relaxed fit, round neck and button-down fastening, plus a cosy detachable scarf giving extra warmth, the style is simple and laid-back but easily styled for more formal events too. We love the intricate contrast trims that give a striking finish.

The resemblance between the two jackets is uncanny, with both being gorgeous, versatile styles to see you into autumn.

Styling either of them, you can lean into the contrast monochrome look with a pair of black jeans, a white jumper and a pair of stylish white trainers making up the base of your look. Or you could opt for an all black outfit, with a pair of winter boots keeping you feet cosy in the cold.

The jackets would also look great with more colourful looks too, bringing a grounding dark tone to any outfit as it keeps you warm.