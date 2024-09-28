M&S just released the perfect cosy loungewear robe for autumn - it’s so cute we’d even leave the house in it

With autumn's chilly nights and crisp mornings creeping in, we're going to be keeping warm in the new loungewear robe M&S have just released online - the style is so cosy and stylish.

When it comes to curating your autumn capsule wardrobe, you might originally want to focus on finding the perfect pair of suede boots, or the most flattering pair of jeans, to see you through the season in comfort, warmth and style. But, let's be honest, loungewear is what we're going to be wearing most throughout the season.

With the darker nights and chillier mornings of autumn creeping in, we're going to be staying inside more than we're going out. And that means we need to search out the best pyjamas and loungewear to help us keep cosy and warm while we binge watch the most iconic sitcoms from our sofas.

Well, look no further than M&S. The high-street store has just released the cosiest, comfiest loungewear piece and we're definitely going to be wearing it non-stop throughout autumn.

The M&S Teddy Fleece Hooded Lounge Cardigan comes in two colours, a beautiful sage green and a very light pastel blue, and is made from a super soft teddy fabric that we love.

With a relaxed, oversized fit and zip-up fastening, it's a super easy piece to throw on when you get home for some added warmth and the fleece-lined hood, cuffed hems, and deep pockets made it stylish as well as cosy.

Shop M&S's Loungewear Robe

M&S Teddy Fleece Hooded Lounge Cardigan £28 at M&S Made from a super cosy teddy borg fabric that's super soft and luxe, the new M&S lounge cardigan is the perfect throw on robe to keep yourself warm at home. With a relaxed, regular fit, easy zip-through front, handy side pockets and neat ribbed trims, it'll easily battle the chill and keep you feeling cosy. We love the fleece-lined hood that feels super soft on the skin and the green shade is so perfect for autumn. M&S Teddy Fleece Hooded Lounge Cardigan £28 at M&S We love the light blue colour way of the M&S teddy lounge cardigan, with the neutral-adjacent tone working perfectly with all of the loungewear pieces and pyjama sets we already own. The cosy teddy borg fabric is super lightweight while also being very warm, making this robe the perfect autumn piece to wear at home. You might even spot us out in it on those really chilly days too!

Shoppers are already raving about the loungewear piece, with it boasting an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars on the M&S website.

After buying the fleece, one reviewer wrote, "What’s not to love? [This] super soft fleece [is] perfect for this time of year and even winter, and the hood is perfect when popping outside. And best of all it has pockets! It is a larger size but wraps around for extra warmth when snuggled up watching TV."

Another added, "Beautiful, cosy, fantastic material!! Very soft and warm!!"