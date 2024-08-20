Some of the best sitcoms often toe the line between emotional and hilarious, with sitcoms like Friends and Scrubs using humour to tell difficult stories.

Sitcoms have always been popular amongst audiences, and with so many to choose from, it’s hard to whittle down the most iconic moments. But we’ve rounded up the moments that everyone thinks of when they think of these shows, as well as some tear-jerking and heartwarming scenes, from the trivia episode of Friends to sweet Simpsons moments.

The most iconic sitcom moments, ever

Ross and Rachel's first kiss in Friends

Ross and Rachel typified the classic "will they, won’t they’?" trope throughout all ten seasons of 90s sitcom Friends, so their first kiss was a big moment for the show. In the season two episode “The One Where Ross Finds Out”, a newly coupled-up Ross discovers Rachel has been hiding a crush on him, and after a tearful argument, the two kiss for the first time in the rain. There would be many more ups and downs in their relationship, but this was one of their most memorable moments.

Sammy Davis Jr on All in the Family

The Rob Reiner-starring sitcom All in the Family is one of iconic screenwriter Norman Lear’s most well-known sitcoms, and explores a typical American family’s everyday life, going on to inspire and be referenced in shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy. One of its most memorable episodes, “Sammy’s Visit”, featured a guest appearance from jazz performer Sammy Davis Jr, and the ending scene, which had Davis plant a kiss on the bigoted patriarch Archie Bunker’s cheek, led to the longest audience laughter in the history of the show (so much so that some of it had to be edited out of the final cut).

Monica and Chandler get together in Friends

Reportedly, the relationship between Monica and Chandler in Friends wasn’t supposed to be a long-term one, but audiences loved the pairing so much that the couple ended up getting married and later adopting twins. In London for Ross’s wedding, Monica and Chandler began their relationship and shocked both the studio audience and those watching at home when Monica appeared next to Chandler in bed.

Del Boy falling in Only Fools and Horses

Voted as the funniest sitcom moment by GOLD, as well as the most memorable moment in British TV by a Sky survey, and almost always chosen as the top moment of the show by fans and critics alike: Del Boy falling through the bar in Only Fools and Horses. Though a simple setup, the slapstick scene and comedic acting from David Jason makes for a top-tier example of the show’s aptitude for physical comedy. In a 1999 Channel Four poll, the moment was voted the seventh greatest television moment, beating the Queen’s coronation.

Mambo No 5 in The Royle Family

The ‘Mambo No. 5’ scene from The Royle Family is one of the most beloved and iconic moments from the British sitcom. Usually seen exclusively in his seat on the armchair, Royle patriarch Jim suddenly starts dancing to Lou Bega’s ‘Mambo No. 5’, prompting shock from the rest of his family, before they join in, too. The moment became a favourite scene amongst plenty of fans.

Tobias is Blue in Arrested Development

Arrested Development had plenty of iconic moments, but perhaps the most quotable ones come from the episode “The One Where Michael Leaves”. After becoming obsessed with joining the Blue Man Group, believing it to be his big break in the entertainment industry, Tobias decides to paint himself entirely blue, not realising that the Blue Man Group are only painted this way for performances and not for everyday life; the absurd episode makes for plenty of hilarious quotes.

"Who Shot Mr Burns?" - The Simpsons

The two-part Simpsons episodes which revolve around the mystery shooting of series antagonist Mr Burns are fan favourites and were partly based around the "Who Shot J. R.?" episode of another hit TV show, Dallas. That the two episodes were filled with various clues and a few red herrings, as well as the fact that the culprit of the crime was not an obvious choice, may be why the episode is held in such high regard by critics and fans.

Cece and Schmidt's pregnancy in New Girl

While Nick and Jess’s on-off relationship took up much of the focus of New Girl, Schmidt and Cece’s enemies-to-lovers journey was another fan-favourite element of the show. In the season six finale, before the time jump that took place between seasons six and seven, Schmidt finds out that Cece is pregnant from her gynaecologist. Wanting to surprise Cece, Schmidt covers the apartment in flowers and gives her the news in an emotional moment.

Mark's Wedding - Peep Show

“Mark’s Wedding” is frequently cited as one of the best episodes of Peep Show, the often painfully awkward British sitcom penned and led by David Mitchell and Robert Webb. The episode follows Mark’s ill-fated wedding to his colleague Sophie, with just about everything that could possibly go wrong, going wrong. The ethos of the episode - and the entire show - can be summed up with the memorable line, “This has got to be a dream, nothing this bad would ever happen in reality.”

Falling into a puddle - The Vicar of Dibley

Ranked second-funniest sitcom moment by comedy channel GOLD is the famous scene where Vicar Geraldine falls into a comically deep puddle in The Vicar of Dibley. While out in the countryside, Geraldine playfully jumps into a puddle, which submerges her up to her chest. Though one of audiences’ favourite moments from the sitcom, actress Dawn French later revealed that the stunt caused her pain for years afterwards.

The Nightman Cometh - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Running for almost 25 years, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of the longest-running sitcoms on the small screen, and “The Nightman Cometh” is the second highest-rated episode of the show. The bizarre comedy of the sitcom is at its best in this episode, with the gang performing a disastrous musical, written by Charlie.

The Waldorf salad in Fawlty Towers

While “The Germans” is the highest-rated episode of the British sitcom Fawlty Towers, and is often cited as the very best of the twelve-episode show, “Waldorf Salad” is another classic episode that highlights the slapstick quality and clever wit of the series. When an American couple arrives to stay in the hotel, Basil ends up being the chef for the evening and struggles with the Americans’ demands, such as ordering a Waldorf salad. In 2022, the camera script of the episode sold for £12,000.

Jim proposes to Pam in The Office

Pam and Jim were a long-time fan-favourite couple in The Office, and Jim’s unexpected but sweet proposal is one of the most heartwarming moments of the sitcom. Though a relatively short and seemingly simple scene, Jenna Fischer (who played Pam) revealed on The Office Ladies podcast that the scene was the most expensive they ever shot, costing around $250,000; the production crew had to build a custom set to look like a gas station, as well as surrounding the couple with huge fake rain machines.

Nick and Jess's first kiss in New Girl

While the chemistry between Nick and Jess had been clear throughout the first two seasons, their relationship remained platonic until the season two episode “Cooler". The episode ends with the first kiss between the two, instigated by Nick, and became a fan-favourite moment that started the on-again-off-again relationship between the unlikely couple.

"The Ski Lodge" - Frasier

"The Ski Lodge" is widely regarded as one of the best episodes of Frasier, due to its fast-paced farce, sharp writing, and the perfect execution of situational comedy. After an episode full of cross wires and misunderstandings, the most iconic moment comes from Guy’s admission of love for Niles, a classic example of the farcical nature and comedic disaster of the episode.

Phoebe seeing Chandler and Monica in Friends

After months of hiding their relationship, only for Joey and Rachel to both inadvertently find out in different ways, Monica and Chandler’s secret is finally revealed when Phoebe sees them from the window of the apartment opposite. Her incredulous reaction, along with Rachel’s desperate attempts to ensure Ross doesn’t hear and find out, make this one of the most iconic sitcom moments, and the drama involved in everyone in the group knowing about the relationship (apart from Ross) would continue into the next episode.

Ted finally meets the mother in How I Met Your Mother

The story of how protagonist Ted Mosby met his future wife and mother of his children is the plot device that leads almost all nine seasons of the iconic sitcom, so the first meeting between the two is unsurprisingly one of the most memorable moments. After years of nearly crossing paths, and ‘the mother’ (Tracy) meeting all of Ted’s friends before she meets Ted, the two finally have a sweet first encounter under a yellow umbrella at the train station where Ted goes after Robin and Barney’s wedding.

In order to keep the mother’s identity a secret until the show aired, the scene was filmed late at night, with members of the crew acting as extras on the station platform.

Leslie's campaign trail in Parks and Recreation

One of the biggest arcs of the beloved ‘single-camera’ sitcom Parks and Recreation was protagonist Leslie Knope’s campaign for the office of City Council in Pawnee, the fictional town where the show is set. Though she eventually won the bid, her campaign trail was filled with iconic moments, perhaps most memorably the doomed appearance on an ice rink in “The Comeback Kid", which involved a much too short red carpet and a urinating dog.

Nessa's proposal in Gavin and Stacey

The short-lived but much-loved British sitcom Gavin and Stacey had plenty of iconic moments, including a shocking cliffhanger that still hasn’t been resolved. At the end of the last Christmas special, aired in 2019, Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy, her long-time love interest and friend. The show is known for its blend of humour and heart, but this moment of sincerity from the usually guarded Nessa proved as a shock to the audience, compounded by the fact that the cameras cut and the episode ended before we saw Smithy answer the question.

'Do it for her' - The Simpsons

Ask any Simpsons fan what their favourite tear-jerking moment of the sitcom is, and they’ll probably choose ‘do it for her’, from the sixth season episode “And Maggie Makes Three". The flashback episode shows Homer quitting his job at the power plant for a more fulfilling role at a bowling alley, before realising that due to Marge being pregnant with their third child, Maggie, he would have to return to the previous job he was miserable at.

To taunt Homer, his boss Mr Burns instals a plaque in his office that reads 'Don't forget: You're here forever'. However, in the emotional final scenes of the episode, it’s revealed that Homer has covered certain letters with Maggie’s baby pictures so that the words now read, 'Do it for her'.

'Treat yourself' - Parks and Recreation

The friendship between Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle is one of the best parts of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, and the writers clearly leant on this for the ‘treat yourself’ segment of the season four episode “Pawnee Rangers". In the episode, the two spend their annual ‘treat yourself’ day buying expensive clothes and accessories and attending spa treatments, all in the name of self-care.

Job switching - I love Lucy

I Love Lucy, aired during the fifties and featuring Lucille Ball, was one of the first sitcoms ever shown on television and revolutionised the genre. One of the most iconic moments of the show features in the episode “Job Switching", in a scene where Lucy and Ethel are overwhelmed by the speeding conveyor belt in a candy factory. The sight of them stuffing chocolates into their mouths and clothing is a classic slapstick moment that has become synonymous with the sitcom, and is often cited as one of the funniest scenes in television history.

Barney's proposal in How I Met Your Mother

Ladies man Barney Stinson’s character development over the years that How I Met Your Mother aired meant that by the time this season eight episode came around, we saw Barney propose to his ex-girlfriend and best friend Robin in an extravagant and meticulously planned-out way. Considering that the pairing was always popular with the fans, and the entire next season would be dedicated to their wedding, the proposal signified a turning point in the show and contributed to this being one of the most popular episodes.

Fire drill - The Office

Even if you haven’t seen the US version of The Office, you’ve likely seen or heard references to one episode in particular. It’s hard to believe so many iconic moments all take place in just one double episode, but season five’s “Stress Relief” features several gems: the sing-along of “Staying Alive” while practising CPR, Dwight’s The Silence of the Lambs impression, Michael screaming “everybody stay calm!” during the fire drill… the list goes on. It’s no wonder the episode is the third highest-rated of the show.

The One with the Embryos - Friends

The season four Friends episode “The One With the Embryos” is widely considered to be one of the best episodes of the entire show. Almost a ‘bottle’ episode, with the majority of the runtime spent in Monica and Rachel’s apartment, the episode follows an increasingly more tense trivia game with the stakes of Monica and Rachel giving up their apartment to Chandler and Joey, while Phoebe goes through the process of IVF. The enduring legacy of “The One With the Embryos” is no doubt due to the mixture of over-the-top jokes and heartwarming, more serious scenes.

"Papa's Got A Brand New Excuse" - The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air often blended outlandish humour with heartbreaking moments, and the most emotionally powerful moment came in the episode “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”, in which Will’s estranged father, Lou, reappears in his life, promising to make amends and take Will on the road with him. When Lou lets him down again, Will initially tries to shrug it off, before breaking down in front of his Uncle Phil and delivering the poignant line, "How come he don't want me, man?" The line was supposedly unscripted, making this moment even more real.

The contest in Seinfeld

The highest-rated episode of Seinfeld is “The Contest”, and it’s also one of the most controversial episodes. The focus of the episode is a word that is never actually used - as it would be deemed inappropriate for daytime viewers - in a clever use of innuendo that became a hallmark of the show's humour. The episode would go on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing.

Chuckles Bites the Dust - The Mary Tyler Moore Show

“Chuckles Bites the Dust” is almost always cited as the best episode of the iconic 70s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The episode revolves around the death of Chuckles the Clown, a beloved TV personality at WJM-TV, who dies in a bizarre accident while dressed as a peanut. The newsroom staff can't help but make jokes about the absurdity of his death, much to Mary’s disapproval. However, during Chuckles' funeral, Mary breaks down in uncontrollable laughter.

One for the road - Cheers

The finale of Cheers, titled "One for the Road”, was a highly anticipated television event, drawing millions of viewers, and is still the highest-rated episode of the sitcom. Wrapping up several plot lines of the series, the episode ends with Sam, alone again, returning to his beloved bar, where he delivers the final, poignant line, "Sorry, we're closed”, before walking into the back room.

Carrie Fisher's cameo in 30 Rock

Sitcom 30 Rock featured plenty of guest spots, but one of the most popular was from iconic actress Carrie Fisher, who appeared in the 2007 episode “Rosemary’s Baby”. Fisher plays Rosemary Howard, a pioneering TV writer from the 60s and a former idol of Liz Lemon, the show’s protagonist. Liz, excited to meet her childhood hero, soon realises that Rosemary is eccentric, stuck in the past, and still fiercely rebellious against the establishment, leading Liz to reconsider her career and values.

'Where do you think we are?' - Scrubs

Considering Scrubs was set in a hospital, it’s not surprising that plenty of moments in the show tackled heavy topics. One of these comes in the second highest-rated episode, “My Screw Up”, which also features a guest star spot from Brendan Fraser.

At the end of the episode, series regular Dr Cox believes he is at his son’s birthday party, before JD asks him, “Where do you think you are?”, and the camera pans to reveal the two are actually at the funeral for Dr Cox’s friend, played by Fraser. This shocking moment was a gut-punch to fans of the show and has been referenced and memed ever since.

Carlton's dance in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

The ‘Carlton Dance’ is one of the most iconic moments from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and is a much-loved moment from fans of the 90s sitcom. The dance is characterised by Carlton enthusiastically swinging his arms and shuffling his feet from side to side, usually set to the tune of Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual”, and made an appearance several times during the show, with Carlton often getting other characters to do the dance with him.