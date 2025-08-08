M&S have brought back its viral flat sandals that look so similar to the £610 Hermès pair, I had to double take

Purveyors of the most sought-after and best designer handbags, the Hermès Oran Sandals have been on many a fashionista's wish list for some time. While not quite as pricey as a Birkin, these sleek H-strap sandals are the height of summer luxury, but will set you back a staggering £610, so we had to find some affordable alternatives to quell our style lust.

First released in 1997, the Oran sandal was part of Hermès' spring collection and was named after the Algerian city of Oran. The collection was, at large, inspired by African dress, and the sandals in particular got their distinctive H-shaped strap from the Ndebele tribe, who would walk barefoot with just a painted detail on their feet to add decoration. This inspiration is clear to see in the minimalistic design of the Oran sandals, and it's this barely-there look that has created a timeless appeal.

They may have been released over two decades ago now, but the Oran sandals are still on-trend. Available in various colours, there’s no denying the elevated feel of the simple tanned leather pair, which will finish off any summer outfit ideas with ease. M&S has just re-released their flat mule sandals, which look strikingly similar and cost a lot less, just £35, actually.

Shop Hermès Oran Sandals Lookalike

The similarities between these two pairs of sandals are uncanny, with their design and silhouette both emulating a minimalist feel. This comes mostly thanks to the thin leather sole they share, with the narrow, foot-shaped bed creating a barely-there look when you slip into them. The neutral colourway of both pairs also adds to this sleek feel, though this is perhaps where the notable difference between the two shoes also appears. While the Hermès pair have a smooth, tanned-brown finish, the M&S flat mules boast a chic two-tone colourway that brings dimension and a subtle point of interest to the strap, with the tan and chocolate brown tones complementing each other beautifully.

The strap detailing is also different, while both emulate an H silhouette, the M&S one uses a woven detail which gives added texture and dimension to its sandal, while the Hermès design is flat to the foot.

With the nearly £600 price difference between the two pairs, it won’t come as a surprise that the quality of their materials is quite different. The Oran sandals are made from luxurious, high-quality leather, while the M&S pair are not; however, this does make them vegan and more budget-friendly as a result.

M&S shoppers have really taken to these designer lookalike sandals, with reviews left on site including: “I ordered these in tan, which goes with everything,” one wrote, adding, “[They] look like expensive designer sandals.”

There are plenty of styling options when it comes to these versatile, two-toned sandals, as the neutral brown faux-leather is a neutral. Finish off white jeans outfits with some designer-like flair, or nail what to wear in the heat with some seriously stylish footwear to keep you looking and feeling cool.