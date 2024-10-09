Louise Redknapp’s sultry slip dress is the out there party look we just might dare to wear this season - her Burberry blazer and sheer tights add coverage for sophisticated style

Louise Redknapp took our breath away with her sultry slip dress look, pairing the lingerie piece with a structured Burberry blazer, some black stockings and a pair of sleek, slingback heels to make her elevated party outfit more modest and wearable.

There's no excuse like a party to get all dressed up in something a little more daring than we'd usually opt to wear. Of course, a pair of your best jeans and designer heels are party staples, but sometimes, especially during the festive season when we're attending party after party, a statement sultry look is just what we need.

And we've found the perfect inspiration in Louise Redknapp's latest look. In a striking post on Instagram, Louise glowed in a sultry slip dress from the lingerie brand Fleur du Mal. Made from a luxe silver satin, the thigh-skimming dress demanded attention, with its black lace detailing at the bodice adding texture and interest.

The style, while stunning, isn't the most wearable outfit Louise has ever worn but her clever styling added some more coverage that, when recreating the style, can help in making it more wearable.

Adding coverage and warmth, Louise layered a structured black blazer from Burberry over the slip that also brought a fun oversized element into the sultry look. We love the juxtaposition between the form fitting dress and the relaxed jacket, with the deep black shade introducing a grounding and wearable colour.

For more warmth, Louise added a pair of opaque black stockings to the outfit. The black lace highlighted the sultry style while also adding a lot more coverage to the look, though a pair of black tights would work just as well when recreating her style.

For accessories, Louise kept things simple with a dainty gold chain necklace and matching gold bracelets. Her shoes, a stunning pair of slingback court heels from Saint Laurent, made for a practical and sultry choice. Their shining patent finish brought a sleek touch of texture into the outfit and their glimmering gold buckle detail looked super luxe.

Channel Louise's Party Style

New Look Grey Satin Scoop-Neck Maxi Slip Dress £33.99 at New Look Slip dresses don't have to be as revealing as Louise's to deliver the same sultry look. This maxi slip dress from New Look features the same silver colour, with a flattering fluid fit that hugs the body before cascading down into a bias-cut. The simple scoop neckline, wide straps and slim fit make this piece easy to style and it would look great on its own or paired with a blazer. Autograph 2pk 10 Denier Ladder Resist Matt Stockings £10 at M&S Featuring that all important Ladder Resist technology, these stockings from M&S add a practical and sultry touch to any look. Made from lightweight, matt 10 denier fabric for a sheer look, with reinforced toes ensuring comfortable and long-lasting wear, they're a super versatile staple. Plus, the floral lace cuff at the top is sure to elevate any outfit. River Island Black Patent Slingback Heeled Court Shoes £40 at River Island A versatile addition to any shoe capsule wardrobe, we've fallen in love with these stunning patent slingback heels from River Island. With a sleek patent finish, sultry pointed toe and gold accents on the heel, buckle and front strap, they're a great lookalike for Louise's designer style and are super wearable too. Mango Fitted Suit Jacket £49.99 at Mango With structured shoulders and a straight design, this Mango blazer is a great affordable alternative to Louise's designer Burberry piece. The lapel-collar, V neckline and longline style give the same crisp and sleek look. To get her oversized style, size up from your usual go-to and lean into the relaxed look by layering the blazer over your shoulders cape-style. Karen Millen Viscose Satin Woven Sleeveless Mini Dress Was £89, Now £53.40 at Karen Millen Giving the look of a more revealing slip dress but with some added coverage at the neckline and shoulders, this Karen Millen mini dress is the perfect party piece. The smooth silver satin fabric is so eye-catching and the relaxed, slip silhouette flatters the body for a sleek, clean look. M&S Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £69 at M&S Delivering a relaxed look with its on-trend oversized fit and adding warmth to any look thanks to its inner lining, this M&S blazer is sure to become a wardrobe staple. The relaxed fit is elevated by a single breasted front fastening, neat flap pockets and notched lapels that add a tidy finish.

Her hair was styled in a voluminous, shining style, with her honey-blonde strands hanging straight with a slight tousle bringing in some texture and oomph.

She drew attention to her eyes with a stunning bronze metallic shadow, smudging the colour along her bottom lash line to create a smoked out and dramatic effect.

A generous sweeping of sun-kissed bronzer brought dimension to her chiselled cheeks, warming up her flawless and glowing skin while a nude, slightly pink-toned lipstick finished off the look.

We couldn't help but notice her manicure, with autumn's trendiest nail colour, deep cherry red, bringing a pop of subtle colour into the monochrome silver and black outfit.