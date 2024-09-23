Louise Redknapp’s sultry patterned tights are the elevated staple you need to keep warm and on style this autumn

Keeping warm doesn't have to mean ditching style for practicality, as Louise Redknapp has proved with her stunning patterned tights that are the elevated staple your autumn capsule wardrobe needs.

Transitioning into autumn, mini dresses and skirts are often relegated to the back of the wardrobe in favour of flattering jeans, comfortable and cosy leggings, and maxi dresses that can offer more warmth. But Louise Redknapp has us rethinking the fact after stepping out in a pair of stunning patterned tights that'll keep you warm and looking impossibly chic throughout the season.

Wearing a black mini skirt, turtle neck jumper, and an oversized, cropped puffer jacket, Louise was more than ready for the cool autumn weather. The monochrome outfit was super sleek, with the turtle neck jumper and bodycon mini skirt hugging her figure and creating a flattering simple and streamlined look. The puffer jacket added a fun, playful streetwear feel to the outfit with Louise's sultry black tights from Gucci playing into the all-black style while also bringing a chic and understated pattern into the look.

Shop Patterned Tights

M&S Heavyweight Lace Tights £12 at M&S Adding a luxurious touch to any look, these patterned tights from M&S are made in a heavyweight lace fabric to make sure they'll last wear after wear. Their wavy motif brings a modern look to the classic lace style, with plenty of added stretch in the fabric ensuring they fit perfectly and are easy to move around in. Hansel From Basel Ribbon Chain Tights £24 at Free People With a largely sheer fabric broken up by stunningly intricate lattice lace detailing, these tights from Hansel From Basel will add an effortless edge to all your autumnal looks. The sweet bows dotted throughout add a trendy though classic touch and the high-rise silhouette makes them super comfortable too. Gorglitter Floral Patterned Fishnet Tights £14.99 at Amazon With a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these patterned tights have received rave reviewers from shoppers who praise their 'breathable material' that's thick and doesn't snag. The gorgeous, sultry pattern is one that's sure to add a touch of luxe to any look without overwhelming your autumnal outfits either.

There are a whole variety of patterned tights out there on the market to see you through autumn in style, with the simple lace styles pairing brilliantly with any of the short dresses or skirts that you don't want to pack away until the weather allows you to pull them back out of hiding.

Whichever pair you choose, they're set to become a staple in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Lean into a sleek and sophisticated like Louise by pairing your tights with a pair of sultry slingback heels like the & Other Stories pair that look just like the trending YSL patent pumps. Or, for some added warmth that still encapsulates her chic style, try on a pair of knee-high leather boots.

For a more casual style, a pair of ballet pumps is a great choice of footwear. We love the M&S studded ballet flats that look just like the Alaïa embellished ballet flats and the Miu Miu leather ballerinas but cost a fraction of the price. Or if you want to add in some more pattern and texture to a monochrome black look, why not try a pair of the affordable alternatives for the Prada's leopard print pumps that we found instead?