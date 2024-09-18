If you like chocolate brown you'll love these & Other Stories slingbacks - they're an uncanny match for the trending YSL patent pumps
These heels are perfect for elevating a sleek tailored blazer and denim jeans
When it comes to autumnal footwear, trainers, loafers, and boots immediately come to mind. However, we're here to convince you that brown slingback heels are a necessity for the season ahead. Sleek, stylish, and perfect for those dare I say festive occasions, these shoes are a must-have.
If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion trends, you'll know that chocolate brown is a go-to colour for seasonal accessories, from leather handbags to high heels, and Saint Laurent's Dune Slingback pumps are a must-have example of this trending shade. However, if, like many of us, your autumn capsule wardrobe budget won't quite stretch to luxury price tags, we've found a fantastic lookalike that's equally as fabulous.
There's something extremely luxurious about wearing a glossy pair of new slingback heels, especially when they look just like high-end designs. And these & Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback heels really capture the YSL aesthetic, offering a sleek silhouette, chic pointed toe, and glamorous heel. Who doesn't love a good designer lookalike? Especially when it's for the fraction of the price.
These pumps are made from patent leather, so you just know the quality is long-lasting and durable. And they offer an uncanny resemblance to YSL's Dune pair, giving you that designer look for a reasonable price tag. Style through the autumn winter months, and even wear into summer.
These slingback pumps offer a pointed toe, a unique flared heel, and a tortoiseshell buckle. If you're looking to invest in a pair of heels these might just be the shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, dresses and much more.
These YSL heels have even been coveted by some of our favourite a-listers, and singer Rachel Stevens recently styled a pair with a fabulous M&S frill blouse and wide-leg jeans, a glamorous combination that perfectly captures everything we love about styling deep, autumnal tones. So when we saw this uncanny high-street alternative from & Other Stories, we just knew we were onto a winner.
The great thing about brown is that it offers a softness that colours such as navy, black, and grey don't, conveying a sleek minimalism that's also warm and rich, perfect for autumnal or winter styling. Stevens paired a toffee-coloured ruffled blouse with these bronzey brown slingbacks - a combination that really works.
However, chocolate brown pairs well with a variety of colourways, such as other earthy autumnal tones, including olive green, burgundy, or gold. However, you're not limited to these shades, and you could opt for the other trending colours such as vibrant siren red or a pale yellow; the options are truly endless.
Slingback heels are also a fantastic wardrobe staple if you're looking for a quick and easy way to elevate simple looks. They are a design that pairs well with a wide range of outfits, including tailored wide leg trousers and a blazer, flowing midi dresses, effortless dark denim jeans, or even your favourite white jeans outfits.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
This cult classic moisturiser is loved by A-list celebrities - and it currently has 25% off
Working to restore a plump and firm complexion, Elemis' legendary Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is the perfect rich moisturiser for the colder months...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Bring on cosy days, Kate Middleton’s knee high boots and olive green coat has got us reaching for these autumn style staples
The Princess of Wales's signature autumn style hasn't changed much over the years and her knee high boots and green coat are still so chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
TU at Sainsbury's Multiway Soft Cup Balcony Bra Review: "brilliantly versatile and comfy to wear all day"
The multiway bra is great for any occasion and flatters from all angles
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Gillian Anderson's canary yellow A-line dress is giving us the urge to add a sunny pop of colour to every September outfit
We love taking style tips from Gillian - and her sunny yellow dress is so dreamy
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
So there is such a thing as the perfect autumn outfit - Jennifer Aniston's tartan mini dress and knee high boots will never let you down
She proved plaid prints aren't just for shirts and pyjamas
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Bravissimo Millie Balcony Bra Review: "A great all-rounder that's especially good under square-cut necklines"
This bra offers great support and creates an uplifted, rounded shape for a more youthful appearance
By Julie Player Published
-
Rachel Stevens just wore the most elevated frilled blouse that’s perfect for autumn styling - and it’s available to buy now from M&S
Wearing one of this seasons most prominent trends - ruffles - she pairs the fabulous frill-detailed blouse with cropped jeans and brown YSL slingbacks.
By Molly Smith Published
-
This chic high street clutch bag looks just like the Bottega Veneta Pouch - and it's less than £100
Save over £1300 with this stylish high street designer alternative
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Jessica Alba's effortless combination of baggy jeans and a baseball cap prove these are two items that deserve a place in your autumn wardrobe
The actress was spotted in a street-smart wardrobe combination that we can't wait to recreate
By Molly Smith Published
-
Louise Redknapp’s red jumper and matching tailored coat cements monochrome dressing as autumn’s hottest trend
We're taking style notes from Louise Redknapp who just stepped out in a red jumper and matching longline coat
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published