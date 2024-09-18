If you like chocolate brown you'll love these & Other Stories slingbacks - they're an uncanny match for the trending YSL patent pumps

When it comes to autumnal footwear, trainers, loafers, and boots immediately come to mind. However, we're here to convince you that brown slingback heels are a necessity for the season ahead. Sleek, stylish, and perfect for those dare I say festive occasions, these shoes are a must-have.

If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion trends, you'll know that chocolate brown is a go-to colour for seasonal accessories, from leather handbags to high heels, and Saint Laurent's Dune Slingback pumps are a must-have example of this trending shade. However, if, like many of us, your autumn capsule wardrobe budget won't quite stretch to luxury price tags, we've found a fantastic lookalike that's equally as fabulous.

There's something extremely luxurious about wearing a glossy pair of new slingback heels, especially when they look just like high-end designs. And these & Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback heels really capture the YSL aesthetic, offering a sleek silhouette, chic pointed toe, and glamorous heel. Who doesn't love a good designer lookalike? Especially when it's for the fraction of the price.

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 at & Other Stories These pumps are made from patent leather, so you just know the quality is long-lasting and durable. And they offer an uncanny resemblance to YSL's Dune pair, giving you that designer look for a reasonable price tag. Style through the autumn winter months, and even wear into summer. Saint Laurent Dune Slingback Pumps Patent Leather £860 at YSL These slingback pumps offer a pointed toe, a unique flared heel, and a tortoiseshell buckle. If you're looking to invest in a pair of heels these might just be the shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, dresses and much more.

These YSL heels have even been coveted by some of our favourite a-listers, and singer Rachel Stevens recently styled a pair with a fabulous M&S frill blouse and wide-leg jeans, a glamorous combination that perfectly captures everything we love about styling deep, autumnal tones. So when we saw this uncanny high-street alternative from & Other Stories, we just knew we were onto a winner.

The great thing about brown is that it offers a softness that colours such as navy, black, and grey don't, conveying a sleek minimalism that's also warm and rich, perfect for autumnal or winter styling. Stevens paired a toffee-coloured ruffled blouse with these bronzey brown slingbacks - a combination that really works.

However, chocolate brown pairs well with a variety of colourways, such as other earthy autumnal tones, including olive green, burgundy, or gold. However, you're not limited to these shades, and you could opt for the other trending colours such as vibrant siren red or a pale yellow; the options are truly endless.

Slingback heels are also a fantastic wardrobe staple if you're looking for a quick and easy way to elevate simple looks. They are a design that pairs well with a wide range of outfits, including tailored wide leg trousers and a blazer, flowing midi dresses, effortless dark denim jeans, or even your favourite white jeans outfits.