Rachel Stevens just wore the most elevated frilled blouse that’s perfect for autumn styling - and it’s available to buy now from M&S

Singer Rachel Stevens nails one of this year's most prominent trends, wearing a dramatic ruffled detail blouse in a toffee tone. This fabulous standout piece is also available to buy from a high-street favourite - M&S.

Thanks to the Chloe 2024 Autumn/Winter runway, ruffles are back on the fashion agenda, and this time they are even appropriate for cold weather styling. Offering a feminine allure that's both dramatic and effortless, frills deserve a place in everyone's autumn capsule wardrobe. And there are lot's of varieties; from flowy layered blouses to frilly trim dresses, there are tonnes of options when considering how to wear them.

However, frilly blouses take president in our eyes, and Rachel Stevens latest look confirms this. She pairs a brown tone blouse tucked into cropped black wide leg jeans with bronze coloured patent slingback heels and an added leather belt.

A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens) A photo posted by on

Stevens' heels are the slingback pumps in patent leather from YSL, and she wears the colour wood. These currently retail for the high price point of £860, however, there are plenty of fabulous high-street alternatives that look just as good.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "This toffee-coloured top on Rachel Stevens really stood out to me as I was scrolling through Instagram. It's the ideal blend of a rich autumnal colour and on trend boho frills. Oh, and an affordable price tag as well! M&S just keeps on getting it right, and this blouse will be your new 'jeans and a nice top' go-to. Pro tip? Buy it in khaki too"

Shop Rachel Stevens Frill Blouse Look

exact match M&S Round Neck Frill Detail Blouse £35 at M&S This blouse is perfect for the autumnal months ahead, and can be styled a variety of ways. From dressing up with tailored trousers, to wearing with your favourite denim jeans. Plus it also comes in a khaki green colour too! Nobody's Child Cropped Wide Leg Jeans £59 at John Lewis These high-waisted jeans are perfect for all year-round-wear. Offering a cropped cut and a slim fit around the waist and hips they are also ulta-flattering too. Wear with your best white trainers for an effortlessly chic daytime look. & Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 & Other Stories Made from patent leather, these pumps are a fabulous lookalike to the YSL slingbacks. They offer a tapered heel and a gold buckle that adds a touch of luxury to their design.

Her frill detail blouse has to be one of my M&S autumn top picks. It's lightweight, loose layers capture everything I love about this trend, giving just the right amount of feminine allure whilst still being refined and sophisticated. You could even create the ultimate sleek white jeans outfit with this blouse, adding slingback heels, and gold jewellery.

We can't mention ruffles without mentioning the term 'boho chic,' an aesthetic that's seemingly never fading. And if you're still wondering, what is boho style? then ruffled layers and frilly trims epitomise bohemian style. And a standout blouse like this is a great way of integrating this aesthetic into your autumnal looks.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course you could opt for a voluminous ruffled skirt or a frilly dress for a dramatic look; however, this look confirms that an easy way to incorporate ruffles into your day-to-day style is a good staple blouse. The key to styling ruffles is all about balancing your silhouette; for example, with a frilly blouse, go smooth on the bottom and choose a sleek pair of denim jeans or tailored trousers.