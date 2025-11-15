Lily Allen shows just how easy it is to style autumn/winter’s biggest colour trend, she looks so cosy and chic
You’ve probably these staple pieces in your wardrobe already
There’s nothing like cosy knitwear in the autumn and, even with her love for OTT fashion, Lily Allen knows that layering up in oversized jumpers is a must at this time of year. But the need for practical layers doesn’t mean you can’t play around with some of the season’s trendiest tones.
In a recent Instagram post celebrating her album, West End Girl, reaching number two in the UK charts, Lily posed in a brown, oversized knit jumper, which she layered underneath a matching mocha leather jacket.
The two pieces are perfect for battling cooler climes in, with the warm, brown hues being one of the season's biggest colour trends. And incorporating them into our day-to-day wear with chunky knits and practical jackets is an easy way to execute seasonal trends.
Shop Lily Allen's Mocha Look
It’s no surprise that mocha is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. The shade not only perfectly encapsulates the rich, warm tones of the season, but it’s also a versatile neutral for styling with a variety of other hues.
While Lily could have gone for a classic black leather jacket, she opted for brown, which ties into her knit, creating a much softer look. The tone offers a flattering alternative to black, especially when styled with other neutrals. A perfect brown outfit idea, Lily showcases the more casual side of the colourway, but it doesn't compromise on polish.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
