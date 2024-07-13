This is the first time I've seen Kylie Minogue in jeans – and I'm a big fan of her casual chic style

Kylie Minogue looks amazing in whatever she wears, looking typically stylish whenever she steps out. But her most recent look caught my eye as looking different to usual – and very pleasantly surprised.

The singer's latest Instagram post shows a series of pictures of her rehearsing in preparation for her headline appearance at BST Hyde Park this weekend, and she looks relaxed and happy in a white T-shirt, jeans and incredibly comfortable-looking Nike trainers.

Kylie is clearly not in need of our guide on how to choose the best jeans for your body type, the baggy style complementing her perfectly. She finished off the look with a 'drink your milk' slogan T-shirt, created by Loewe's Jonathan Anderson to celebrate the launch of Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey’s The Shameless Fund – a charity dedicated to aiding LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) A photo posted by on

Shop Kylie's style

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 at COS Kylie's Loewe T-shirt has sold out, but here at w&h we have tried and tested a lot of white tees to find the best. And this basic from COS always comes out on top. Made from premium heavyweight organic cotton, it doesn't lose shape or colour after washing – and it goes with just about anything. John Lewis Anyday Wide-Leg Jeans £34 at John Lewis These super affordable jeans from John Lewis have a high rise and wide-leg for a super-flattering fit. "These jeans are beautifully soft material and really comfortable. They are excellent value for money," said one reviewer of the 80 on the John Lewis who gave them an average score of 4.5 stars on quality, value and fit. You can currently get the pale denim version further reduced in the John Lewis sale. Nike Air Max 90 £101.49 (was £144.99) at Nike Kylie finishes her outfit off with a pair of iconic Nike Air Max 90 trainers, which I'm pretty sure are a customised colour combination of sage green, navy and lilac. Nike offers the ability to pick your own colours, should you wish, however I did find this cool purple, grey and black pair with a 30% discount.

Obviously this isn't the first time Kylie has worn jeans, but it's so rare to see her in such a casual outfit – but still makes it look so effortlessly chic. No doubt she will swap this relaxed look for something much more glam while performing on the main stage in London. But if her everyday is this stylish, I'm holding out for more similar posts for outfit inspiration – I'd love to know her pick of the best white trainers.

Earlier in the week Kylie was spotted arriving at BBC Radio 2, her look elevated this time with a silk, rich navy shirt dress with thigh-split and knee-high white boots. It doesn't matter what style she goes for, Kylie never fails to deliver in the style stakes.