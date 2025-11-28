I couldn't decide which DeMellier bag to buy in the Black Friday sale until Kristen Bell convinced me

The DeMellier handbag sale has to be up there with the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far this week. This brand rarely goes into sale, so when there's a discount, you can bet I'm buying a bag!

I've certainly not been short of inspiration on the DeMellier front this week, either, since Kate Middleton debuted a brand new bag by the luxury label. But this in itself confused me. I was set on buying the New York tote that I've been coveting for years now, but the Princess of Wales' mini Hudson was suddenly a serious contender. Confused? Me too!

But seeing these photos of Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell just cleared the whole thing up for me. How chic is her very Hermes-esque bag? It's the perfect size for all of your everyday essentials, and with the 20% Black Friday discount, this sleek black bag will set you back £396, rather than £495.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact match DeMellier The Midi Hudson in Black Small Grain £495 / $640 at DeMellier gold-plated I thought I was strictly a DeMellier New York tote kind of gal, but I am well and truly sold on the Hudson style with its belted strap and gold plated lock. The subtle branding gives it that Quiet Luxury feel, making it one of the best designer bags to invest in. Save 20% now, using the code BF20 at the checkout.

Kristen's clever stylist Nicole Chavez used the DeMellier bag to accessorise Kristen's faux fur cuff top by Apparis, adding black trousers by The Frankie Shop and a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

At under £400, the Hudson bag is a fraction of the price you'd pay for something like the Hermes Birkin, and the impressive quality means you'll be carrying it with you for years - or even decades - to come.