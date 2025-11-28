I couldn't decide which DeMellier bag to buy in the Black Friday sale until Kristen Bell convinced me
Her Quiet Luxury style is now under £400
The DeMellier handbag sale has to be up there with the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far this week. This brand rarely goes into sale, so when there's a discount, you can bet I'm buying a bag!
I've certainly not been short of inspiration on the DeMellier front this week, either, since Kate Middleton debuted a brand new bag by the luxury label. But this in itself confused me. I was set on buying the New York tote that I've been coveting for years now, but the Princess of Wales' mini Hudson was suddenly a serious contender. Confused? Me too!
But seeing these photos of Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell just cleared the whole thing up for me. How chic is her very Hermes-esque bag? It's the perfect size for all of your everyday essentials, and with the 20% Black Friday discount, this sleek black bag will set you back £396, rather than £495.
Exact match
gold-plated I thought I was strictly a DeMellier New York tote kind of gal, but I am well and truly sold on the Hudson style with its belted strap and gold plated lock. The subtle branding gives it that Quiet Luxury feel, making it one of the best designer bags to invest in. Save 20% now, using the code BF20 at the checkout.
Shop the look
Exact match
The rich chocolate brown colour of this knitted top perfectly taps into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and although it's a bit of a splurge, the faux fur cuffs are utterly fabulous.
Exact match
You can't go wrong with a perfectly tailored pair of black trousers, and I love the belt loop detailing and wide leg silhouette of these. They'll work just as well with heels as they will with your best white trainers.
I don't think I've ever loved any knitwear more than I do this cardigan. Not only is it super soft cashmere (Reformation does the best cashmere jumpers!), but it's got fluffy leopard print cuffs too. The dream.
Dune seems to be going from strength to strength lately, with A-listers like Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Aniston being photographed carrying the brand's bags. This one has a similar belted design and subtle gold branding on the bottom, plus it's now reduced.
Kristen's clever stylist Nicole Chavez used the DeMellier bag to accessorise Kristen's faux fur cuff top by Apparis, adding black trousers by The Frankie Shop and a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
At under £400, the Hudson bag is a fraction of the price you'd pay for something like the Hermes Birkin, and the impressive quality means you'll be carrying it with you for years - or even decades - to come.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
